Illawarra win bitter sweet for Shoalhaven dairy family

By Jamie Brown
April 3 2024 - 1:00pm
Senior champion Illawarra Kangawarra Jewel 6594, bred and exhibited by Tom and Kylie Cochrane with their children Hayden and Lucy.
It was a bitter-sweet win in the Illawarra class at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show, with a much reduced yarding due to three-day sickness in the heart of the breed's territory.

