Illawarra win bitter sweet for Shoalhaven dairy family

It was a bitter-sweet win in the Illawarra class at Sydney Royal Dairy Cattle Show, with a much reduced yarding due to three-day sickness in the heart of the breed's territory.
The rising four year old Kangawarra Jewel 6594 bred and exhibited by Tom and Kylie Cochrane was sashed senior champion by English Judge Rob Kite, Staffordshire, who also awarded her champion senior udder.
Mr Cochrane, who is battling a severe outbreak of three-day virus in his family's extensive dairy herd - the worst since 1975 and extremely unusual for the Shoalhaven district.
As a result of the disruption there were no classes of multiple cows and a much reduced female yarding.
Reserve Illawarra senior champion went to the rising five year old Llandovery Excells Pendant, by Llandovery Manus Excell from Llandovery Visions Pendant, bred and exhibited by the Hayes family, Llandovery at Girgarre, Vic.
The previous winner of the four year old class at International Dairy Week was described by her owners as "on the way".
Honourable mention and senior udder champion went to the mother of eight calves, including the birth of twins last month, rising eight year old Eagle Park Butternut Duchess 4749, by Blackwood Park Butternut from Bluechip Absolute Duchess, exhibited by Natalie Shierlaw, Eagle Park at Jamberoo.
Sydney was her first showing.
Intermediate Illlawarra champion went to the uncontested Llandovery Santino Tessa 2253, three years old, by Llandovery Santino from Llandovery ABS Tessa 2141, bred and exhibited by the Hayes family.
