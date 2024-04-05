Faces at JAD Speckle Park on-property sale

There was a full shed at Amy and Justin Dickens' JAD Speckle Park on-property sale at Yeoval on Friday, which coincided with a very welcome autumn break.
The sale recorded a full clearance, with 36 bulls selling to a top price of $27,000 to average $9843, while 14 pregnancy-tested-in-calf stud heifers sold to an $11,000 top to average $7357.
The four pens of PTIC commercial heifers sold to $3200 to average $2469 and six lots of five semen straws sold to $425 to average $263 per straw.
Buyers spanned from Queensland to South Australia, with plenty of long-term clients returning to buy either in person or online.
Mr Dickens said it was a solid result and noted the rain would likely bring a boost to confidence, and prices, going forward.
