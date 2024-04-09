The Land
Home/Studstock

History made by Micathel in Sydney Royal Boer Goat section

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated April 9 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge Thomas Youlden, Simone Youlden, Marie Barnes, Micathel Boer Goats, Kevin Mathie, RAS honorary councillor, and Ronald Smith, RAS honorary councillor. Picture by Photographer Belinda Third, Royal Agriculture Society of NSW
Judge Thomas Youlden, Simone Youlden, Marie Barnes, Micathel Boer Goats, Kevin Mathie, RAS honorary councillor, and Ronald Smith, RAS honorary councillor. Picture by Photographer Belinda Third, Royal Agriculture Society of NSW

It was a grand return for Cudal's Micathel Boer Goats at Sydney Royal as the stud not only took home a swathe of ribbons from the 2024 event but also made history along the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.