Hedging bets on more rain at annual weaner sales

By Karen Bailey, and Stephen Burns
April 10 2024 - 6:45am
James, Tash, Marcus and Grace Hadley, Traleigh, Rydal, with 339 kilogram, August/September-drop, Karoo- and Fairview Valley-blood Angus weaner steers they sold for $1430 a head at Carcoar last Friday. Picture by Karen Bailey.
With Easter out of the way and widespread rain renewing pastures, buyers are back on the rail bidding with confidence to take advantage of the thousands of weaner steers and heifers hitting the market.

