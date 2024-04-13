Macksville Show cattle paraders triumph

"A show for the whole family' is Macksville Show's motto and it was certainly that on Saturday.
There were around 90 junior to senior cattle paraders on show in which Hunter Scrivener from Cultivate Ag took out the grand champion.
In the junior paraders (under-12) first was Lane Martin, Bowraville High School, second Maizey Townsend, Oakland Park Angus and third Amelia Latham, Tookawhile Speckle Parks.
In the intermediate paraders (13 to 15) first was Hunter Scrivener, second Addison Moscatt and third Lily Rosten, all from Cultivate Ag.
In the senior paraders (16 to 18) first was Reagan O'Donnell, Oakland Park Angus, Brianna O'Donnell, St Paul's College Kempsey and third was Imogen Dries, Cultivate Ag.
The judge was Russell Gray, Queensland.
The Macksville Show is owned by the Nambucca River Agricultural Society Limited, which is a non-for -profit organisation serving the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.