The Land
A grand young cattle sell-off at Carcoar

KB
By Karen Bailey
April 23 2024 - 10:30am
Gilmandyke Pastoral, Kangaroobie, Orange, sold a run of about 1000 weaner steers and heifers at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last Friday. Their top pen of 58 306kg, July/September-drop Angus steers sold for $1265 a head and is with Gilmandyke general manger Wade Peatman and Bowyer and Livermore agent Todd Clements. Picture by Karen Bailey.
A dry start to autumn created a rare opportunity for backgrounders and restockers to buy one-brand weaner steers and heifers not normally offered for sale on the Central Tablelands.

