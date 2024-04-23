A grand young cattle sell-off at Carcoar

A dry start to autumn created a rare opportunity for backgrounders and restockers to buy one-brand weaner steers and heifers not normally offered for sale on the Central Tablelands.
Gilmandyke Pastoral, Kangaroobie, Orange, sold a run of about 1000 weaner steers and heifers during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale at Carcoar last Friday.
Selling agent Todd Clements, Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst, said it was the biggest single-vendor run of weaners ever to be offered at Carcoar.
"This is the first time Gilmandyke has ever offered such a large run of July- to September-drop steers," he said.
"They were weaned up six to eight weeks ago and everything has been done to get them ready - you can't ask for anything more."
Gilmandyke general manager Wade Peatman said the cattle would normally be sold to a feedlot, but the dry seasonal conditions prompted them to sell early.
"The decision was made some weeks ago [to sell] after we'd missed several falls of rain," Mr Peatman said.
"We decided to save the cows and sell the weaners early."
He said the weaners would normally be sent to Gilmandyke Pastoral's Harden property and grown out until they reached a target weight of 480kg for the feedlots.
"The first lots would normally be ready in about September through to November," he said.
The cattle were all weighed on-property at Kangaroobie in the lead-up to the sale and split into three weight ranges.
"There was about a 30kg spread across the groups to ensure the lines were even and ready for the buyers," he said.
The cattle were all from Gilmandyke-blood cows by Dunoon Prime Minister, Lawsons Rocky and select Gilmandyke sires.
Their top pen of 58 306kg, July/September-drop Angus steers sold for $1265.
