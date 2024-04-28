The Land
Home/Opinion

FWFWW Ep 7: Heartbreak and strained hammies at the ball

JW
By Julia Wythes
April 28 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers ready to do the Macarena at the country ball. Picture by Channel 7
Farmers ready to do the Macarena at the country ball. Picture by Channel 7

We begin Episode 7 of Farmer Wants a Wife with a reassurance from Sam Farmytage that 'many great love stories begin on a dancefloor'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.