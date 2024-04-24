Man dies after truck crash in southern NSW

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on a road in southern NSW.
Emergency services were called to Woodbury Road, Blighty, roughly 36 kilometres south east of Deniliquin, just after midday on Wednesday, April 24, police said in a statement.
They were responding to reports of a truck roll-over.
"The male driver, aged 67, died at the scene," the statement read.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and established a crime scene.
"An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
