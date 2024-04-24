The Land
Home/Rural Life

Man dies after truck crash in southern NSW

April 25 2024 - 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on a road in southern NSW. File picture
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on a road in southern NSW. File picture

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on a road in southern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.