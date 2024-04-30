The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW finally delivers on $1 tags for eID roll-out

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 1 2024 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty during a visit to Griffith saleyards to announce funding for eID. Picture supplied.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty during a visit to Griffith saleyards to announce funding for eID. Picture supplied.

It will be first in, best dressed when it comes to producers buying $1 tags for the mandatory roll-out of electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.