Funding for regional roads to include "betterment"

In the face of increased pressure on road repairs, due to a long wet season, NSW government has committed to "building back better", and said so at the Coffs Harbour Country Women's annual general meeting last week.
Among changes being announced are $390 million to regional councils over two years for wet weather repair.
"We have expanded the time councils can use this money," said NSW minister for regional transport and roads, Jenny Aitchison.
To the already-funded $312 betterment program will go an extra $32m, for the central west including the rebuild of Eugowra and Forbes.
A winding dirt track connecting the northern tablelands with the coast at Jeogla, near Armidale, which could access a proposed pumped hydro scheme, is now the subject of an intense upgrade with a previous budget of $440m increased to $630m.
The minister urged CWA ladies to "lean into consultation" with government through its strategic regional transport plan.
