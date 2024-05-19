Faces at Rosedale Charolais' 35th annual bull sale

The crowd made the most of the sunshine at Rosedale Charolais 35th annual bull sale at Blayney on Friday.
There was good demand throughout the catalogue, with bulls selling to a top price of $24,000 and strong Queensland support in particular.
The top-priced bull was Rosedale Tequila, by Rosedale Premier and out of Rosedale Ruby M251. He sold to online bidder John Mercer, Kandanga Valley Charolais and Charbray, Kandanga, Qld.
In the breakdown, 42 of 51 Charolais bulls averaged $9808, while seven of eight Charolais heifers sold to an $8000 top to average $5571.
In the composites, all 12 Charolais/Shorthorn bulls reached a $16,000 top to average $7417, with 12 of 16 Charolais/Angus bulls selling to $13,000 to average $8167.
James Millner, Rosedale Charolais, said it was a good result with strong northern support.
