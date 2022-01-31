Maister's Swamp Merinos climbs to $3500 top at annual sale

+4 Photos by Billy Jupp









THE support of return buyers has helped Maister's Swamp Merino stud reach a $3500 top at its annual on-property ram sale on Monday.

Buyers from across the state gathered at the Watson family's Kentucky property vying for the 27 October-November 2019 shedded rams and October-November 2020 drop paddock-reared rams on offer during the helmsman-style sale.

Bids flew thick and fast during the time period before 15 of the 27 rams were sold at an average of $1166.

Two more rams were sold following the sale's conclusion, taking the overall average to $1123.

Competition for the sale's top price ram was fierce, but eventually long-time buyer Jim Ferguson, Merivale, Tarban, secured the winning bid for tag 2MRP 21, which was sired by the Buddy ram and out of a Finewool ewe for $3500.



The October-November 2020 drop ram was shorn on June 1 last year, had a 15.9 micron fibre diametre, a 15.2 per cent coefficient of variation and a 2.5-micron standard deviation.

Mr Ferguson said the ram was in keeping with his family's motto of "buy the best, forget the rest".

"We've been buying here for years and we just know we will always get quality," Mr Ferguson said.

"Once he gets home he'll have a bit of time to himself before he goes out with the maiden ewes in about May some time."

Maister's Swamp stud principal David Watson said he was thrilled with the success of this year's sale.



"This year's top price and average were both well up on last year's sale, which is just fantastic," Mr Watson said.

"I think it shows that not only is the season going well but also our breeding program is heading in a positive direction.

"We're just so grateful for the support of our loyal return buyers."

Among the sale's volume buyers were Steve Johnston, Deepwater, four rams at an average of $800, Gavin and Melanie Thorpe, Auburn, Delungra, three rams at an average of $1266, Jeff Strudwick, Ridgeview, Uralla, three rams at an average of $950.

The helmsman-style sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Armidale.

