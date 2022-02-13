Melon Pastoral's black baldies excel in weight gain

An Angus/Hereford team of steers from Melon Pastoral has come away as equal champions of the feedlot performance category, gaining over two kilograms per head per day.

Scoring a total of 260 points from a possible 350 to take out the joint top place, the black baldy team from the Roslyn-based operation finished 11th overall with a total score of 693pts.



The team's profit of $1301.82 above the average sat them fourth overall for profitability.



RELATED READING: All the photos from the 2022 NSW Beef Spec Feedback Trial dinner

Melon Pastoral manager Tim Reid said the September/October 2019-drop steers were out of Angus cows and by JTR Poll Hereford bulls.



"They were the younger of our steers ... we use Herefords to back up our AI [artificial insemination] program," he said. "If we would've made full points at entry we would have been eight points higher, landing us in the top 10."

Mr Reid said they first entered the trial five years ago to gain more feedback about their animals.

EQUAL CHAMPIONS: Tom Hicks, Hicks Beef, Holbrook, and Tim Reid, Melon Pastoral, Roslyn, were equal champions of the feedlot performance category. Pictured with Coopers Animal Health representatives Casey Gilbert, Darlington Point.

"Selling weaners (onto backgrounders) we don't get a lot of feedback on our progeny so this was taking advantage of seeing where we sit within industry," he said.

Feedlot performance is a large focal point of the Melon Pastoral operation which consists of around 450 breeders.

"That is where our market is - 90 per cent of our weaners go to backgrounders then onto feedlots," he said.



"We are finding we are getting a few different clients that are chasing the antibiotic free, grass-fed, especially in our black baldy side of things."

Mr Reid said number one in the business is the female herd, with Melon Pastoral aiming to grow its female numbers, despite having taken advantage of the recent market prices.

"We are trying to breed a female herd that is set up to go down the eating quality side of things if the market ever changes from cents per kilo to extra cents for eating quality," he said.



"We have been putting that into our selection criteria for the 5-6 years."

RELATED READING:

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.