Agents make bid for young auctioneer glory

Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association NSW Young Auctioneers Competition 2021 winner Will Claridge, CL Squires and Company, Inverell, during last year's final. Photo: Lucy Kinbacher

A STRONG cattle market mean the expectations are high to achieve ground-breaking prices during the steer auction conducted by competitors in the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition at Sydney Royal Show next month.

But it's that market strength that's sure to sort out which auctioneers can go from getting a "good price" for their three steers to pushing that bit harder and achieving a "great" result.

The gift of the gab is a common cliché used to describe agents and auctioneers, but it takes more than just talk to walk away with a trophy at the Young Auctioneers Competition, which incorporates both NSW and national finals, in Sydney.



Nerves of steel, an abundance of confidence and being near the top of their game will get each competitor a place on the stage, but it's often sheer hard work and practice before the event which eventually shines through for the winner.



Among the finalists are highly accomplished agents who have competed several times and are sure to raise the selling standards to new heights. But, a number of first-timers, one as young as 19 years, will also add new blood to the competition.

The preparations for the state final started late last year in Sydney when agents gathered for training. The young agents were put through their paces and, from those who attended, 10 finalists were selected.



Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) chief executive Peter Baldwin said selecting the final 10 auctioneers to compete in the state final from the group that attended the December school was difficult.



"It was the tightest selection process ever witnessed," Mr Baldwin said.



"We are just so incredibly proud to present these young auctioneers, in both the state and national finals, to the industry this year."



"This year's line-up represents the talent across the length and breadth of this national and ALPA could not be prouder."

The competition is judged on the competitors' diction, values, voice and manner. They must also establish their own presence and unique style to make a memorable performance worthy of a title.



Competitors are required to sell three steers and are given a score for each steer by a panel of three judges.



The selling draw is chosen at random at the Young Auctioneers Competition dinner the previous night.



The winner of the NSW state final takes home the John Weekes Memorial trophy, and a host of other prizes including $500 in prize money and an auctioneer's gavel from The Land.

The NSW competition also includes the Highly Commended Max Bailey Award which can be awarded to any NSW competitor.

Up for grabs for the national winner is a travel credit towards an Australian 2022 Quadrant Ag Tour of their choosing, compliments of Quadrant Ag Tours. The national winner will also take home the prestigious Prosser Cup, ALPA National Young Auctioneers belt buckle and an auctioneer's gavel from The Land.



National competitors have the chance to win the NAB Team Shield sponsored by National Australia Bank, awarded to the state with the highest total score. Each team member wins $250 courtesy of NAB.



The competition would not be possible without the help of sponsors and supporters.



