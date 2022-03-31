Ready for a Royal auction

TEN agents from across NSW all have their sights set on taking home the John Weekes Memorial Trophy and the NSW state title at the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition at the Sydney Royal Show.



These auctioneers are already some of the best youngsters in their district and The Land's taken a closer look at how they are preparing for the competition.

RYAN BROWNE, 20, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes and Young

RYAN started his career with KMWL at Forbes, but has moved to Young in the past year and is co-managing the Young part of the business.

He has been working as an agent full time for four years and, in recent times, has been given more responsibility auctioneering, having worked hard on that skill for the past three years.

"We have a good team here and they are great to work with, so that encourages and drives me to be the best auctioneer and agent," he said.

Ryan also enjoys spending time with clients on farm. "It might be helping to draft lambs or something like that, but I like those relationships and the fact you get to work with livestock at the same time," he said.

This will be Ryan's second time in the state competition and he intends to slow his selling to ensure his voice is clear. "I want to enjoy the experience this time and take my time when selling the steers," he said.

Away from work, he likes catching up with friends, water-skiing and motorbikes.

JAIDEN BURKE, 22, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Narrandera

JAIDEN has been involved in the agency industry for five years and auctioneering for 14 months.

He gets plenty of auction experience selling at the Wagga Wagga saleyards each Monday and Thursday.

Jaiden said he knew he wanted to be a stock and station agent at just eight years old and set about achieving that goal by doing work experience with agents during his school holidays.

"I like dealing with people and the different situations you can be in day to day," he said. "I love the auctioneering as well, and building up a good reputation with the community."

This will be Jaiden's first time competing at the state finals, so he has been working on getting the clarity right when selling.

"It's so important to have a good patter and clear voice; it doesn't matter about how fast you are selling, if the clarity is not right and buyers can't understand you, then it means nothing," he said.

Jaiden has only recently moved to Narrandera for work, but he hopes to settle in and develop a strong reputation for being reliable and good at his job.

In his spare time, he enjoys the outdoors and playing sports such as Aussie rules, rugby league and a round of golf.

JONATHAN COWAN, 24, Donovan Livestock and Property, Grafton

AS A first-timer in the NSW state competition, Jonathan says he is "pretty nervous" about stepping up to the rostrum, but has been spending plenty of time practising and talking to older agents for advice.

"I sell once a week during the Grafton cattle sale and I've been seeking feedback from other agents on how I'm going," he said.

He said a love of the cattle industry spurred on his interest to become an agent.

"Since then I've been driven by knowing as much I can about the cattle I'm selling, knowing the markets and continually working to improve client relationships," he said.

"There's nothing better than seeing the reaction on a client's face when their cattle sell well."

Jonathan said he had been working hard to ensure his auctioneering was clear for the buyers.



Over the next decade, he wants to continue building on his skills as an auctioneer and agent in the Grafton area.

In his spare time, he enjoys working with his dogs and horses and catching up with friends.

HARRISON CUMMINS, 25, Schute Bell Livestock, Goulburn

AT 25 years old, this will be Harrison's last year in the NSW state competition and he is feeling good going into it.

He already has one year's experience selling at the rostrum at the Sydney Royal and that experience means he knows what to expect.

"Even just knowing that you have to give yourself plenty of time to find the steers you will be selling in the competition will help second time around," he said.

"I know that sounds easy, but there are numerous sheds your steers could be in, and it's important you catch up with the owners of the steers before the sale."

Harrison has been an agent since October 2015 and has been auctioneering for about four years.

He did work experience with an agency while in high school and said the diversity of the job, being on the go all the time and the opportunity to travel drew him to pursuing it as a career.

"Seeing older agents and watching how they do business makes me want to become a better auctioneer and agent, too."

JESSE GAUCI, 23, Elders Rural Services, Bathurst

WORKING as an agent suits Jesse, a self-described extrovert. "I love to talk to people," he said.

"Combine that with my passion for livestock, particularly cattle and sheep, and I think that's a good combination for being an agent. I think if you pursue a career doing something that you really enjoy then it won't feel like work."

Jesse has been an agent for four years and took up auctioneering about two or three years ago.

It will be his first time in the state final, so he has been getting in practice selling at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, each week.



Jesse has also been recording his practice sessions so he can listen back to them and adjust his delivery.

"I'm a fast-paced auctioneer, so I've been fine-tuning my style to ensure my voice is clear," he said.

He hopes to pursue a long, successful career with Elders and, while he loves living in Bathurst, is open to any opportunity that comes his way.



Being an extrovert, Jesse spends his spare time socialising with friends, playing rugby union, going to the gym and fishing.

DARCY HOWARD, 20, JJ Dresser and Company, Woodstock

THE move from Bowral to Woodstock to take up a job as an agent two years ago has been very rewarding for Darcy.

"I've wanted to be an agent from a young age, so actually getting to do it and being part of the livestock industry is great," he said.

Darcy said he has enjoyed getting to know other agents, buyers, truck drivers and livestock producers in the Central Tablelands during his time as an agent.

For the past 18 months, he has also auctioned cattle and sheep at CTLX near Carcoar and the Cowra saleyards each week.

Darcy has been spending plenty of time practising his auctioneering in the car while travelling and describes himself as "not the flashiest auctioneer".

"I like to get the job done and not mess about too much," he said.

"I think it's important to know what the stock are worth and pay attention to the feedback from the buyers when you are auctioning a pen."

This will be Darcy's first year in the competition.

JUSTIN OAKENFULL, 23, Elders Rural Services, Inverell

HAVING completed the Elders traineeship, which included positions at various towns across eastern Australia, Justin was keen to put down roots in his home town of Inverell.

He's been an agent for five-and-a-half years and has taken up auctioneering in the past three years.

This will be Justin's second year in the competition and, having gained plenty of experience last year, he said he had been working on his introduction in preparation for this year.

"If you get off to a good start with the introduction, then I reckon the rest just flows from there," he said.

"I aim to be clear and concise and if you get that right then the selling takes care of itself."

Justin said one of the things he enjoys about the job is the travel and getting to do something different every day.



Being based at Inverell, Justin sells weekly at the prime cattle sale and fortnightly at the sheep and lamb sale.

Racehorses and the races are Justin's interests during his spare time, while he also enjoys rugby union.

MICHAEL PURTLE, 19, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla

HE MAY be one of the youngest finalists in the competition this year, but Michael has plenty of experience, having grown up around the family business where he now works full time.



Both his parents are involved in the business and Michael said he was privileged to have the opportunity to work alongside his family and the Purtle Plevey team.

"I'm very lucky to be able to learn from auctioneers in the business such as Sam Plevey and my father, Patrick Purtle, who are both very professional at what they do," Michael said.

At the same time, he has been using many industry contacts to help him prepare for the finals in Sydney.

"I like to pick the brains of both stud and property auctioneers, plus past winners of the competition, and ask them for feedback about how I can improve the way I sell," he said.

Without feedback, Michael said, you don't know what needs to be improved.

Michael enjoys rugby union, spending a day at the races or catching up with family when not working.

JAKE SMITH, 22, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield

AN INTEREST in the cattle industry and growing up on his family's property meant Jake was adamant from a young age he wanted a career that involved livestock.

He's been an agent for four years, two of which have included auctioneering duties. Jake said becoming a livestock agent gave him the opportunity to develop a solid rural career with room to develop and progress.

This will be his second year as a NSW finalist.

"Since last year, I've been working on slowing down my selling style and making sure my voice is clear and precise with the numbers," he said.



The experience during last year's final and the ALPA training schools mean Jake has been getting in a lot more practice in the lead-up to this year's finals.

Jake said a big component of his work at Tenterfield is via paddock sales and using AuctionsPlus, rather than the saleyards.

"We only have a sale at Tenterfield once a fortnight, so buyer/client relationships for paddock sales really come to the fore," he said.

In the future, he hopes to be a partner in the business and buy his own property near Tenterfield.

HARRY WATERS, 23, Elders Rural Services, Gundagai

HARRY developed a love for the agency industry and the agent's lifestyle at a young age while going to work with his father, who is also an agent.



He said after being an agent for about three-and-a-half years and taking up auctioneering 14 months ago, it's the auctioneering side of the job that he really enjoys.

"I love all parts of the job, but right now I get a lot of pleasure from auctioneering and also knowing I'm doing the best job I can for the client," he said.

"I find it exciting to stand over a well presented pen of my client's livestock and help them be rewarded for all their hard work when I take the bids," he said.

This will be Harry's third time in the state final at Sydney Royal and he said even with a bit of experience under his belt, he is still nervous.

Within the next decade, Harry wants to continue being an auctioneer and enjoying all that brings, while also increasing the client base in the Gundagai district.

He enjoys rugby league and socialising with friends when he is not working.

