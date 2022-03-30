ALPA Young Auctioneers Competiton 2022 | Livestream

Click here to view full screen

Don't miss the ultimate battle-of the gavel-action, the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition, on Friday, April 8, from about 1pm (start time may vary slightly on the day), which will run throughout the afternoon.



This display of auctioneering skill is brought to you with the help of sponsors, Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association, rma network and Livestock Marketing Centre Wagga Wagga.



The Young Auctioneers Competition livestream kicks off a series of live viewing events that will be brought to you by The Land and its sponsors throughout the show, including a range of beef cattle breed classes, beef cattle interbreed classes, and dairy cattle milk and interbreed classes.

The livestream viewing during the cattle judging will provide a close-up experience of the judging, including a live audio feed direct from the judge and a close-up look at the cattle in the ring, thanks to our roaming camera operator.

Readers will also be able to return to this page to re-watch events, just in case you missed it the first time or want to take another look at the judging.

Please note that viewing times are approximate, pending how close to schedule the day's judging is progressing at the event.



Other Sydney Royal Show judging livestreams include:

