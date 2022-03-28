Quirindi weaner steers crack $2500 in strong Tamworth yarding

HIGH demand from buyers from across the state and beyond has driven weaner steers to $2500 a head at last Friday's Tamworth store sale.

The draft of eight- and nine-month-old Angus steers with Cascade, Booragul and Eaglehawk genetics, offered by Tathara Farming, Quirindi, was a highlight of the overall yarding of 4400, which was up by about 800 head from the last sale.

Steers made up the majority of the yarding and prices for weaners remained firm from the last sale, while a run of Angus steers offered by the Senior family, Brewarrina, topped the yearling steer market at $2390, which was slightly down from the previous sale.

Quirindi stock agent Ian Morgan, Ian Morgan Livestock, said most of the high-quality steers on offer sold for more than $2000.

"The lead of the cattle sold very well," Mr Morgan said.

"However, I think the market would be quoted easier, other than the top end of the cattle, I think the market was cheaper.

"There was probably about 2500 steers yarded and there was some very good buying in the $1600 to $2000 range, which I would quote as being anywhere from $60 to $100 cheaper."

Read Also:

It was a similar story in the heifer category as prices were slightly lower than at the last sale, topping at $2320 for Angus heifers offered by Brenda Pastoral Company, Coonamble, while the Senior and Pippos families', Brewarrina, Angus heifers sold for $2310.

Mr Morgan said while there was plenty of quality heifers on offer, the market was slightly back with most drafts of lighter heifers selling from $1500 to $1800.

"I think the heifer market looked pretty strong and it was nice to see some of the early pens went back to Queensland," he said.

"Much like the steers, the top end of the heifers remained firm while throughout there was some pretty good buying and the market was probably about $50 cheaper."

The cow with calf category was also a highlight of Friday's sale, climbing to a top of $4650 a unit for a draft of 70 Angus cows by Te Mania and Hazledean bulls, with a first calf at foot.

The draft was one of two which bested the last sale's high of $4200, with the other being a draft of Angus cows with calves selling for $4210.

Most pens sold from $3600 to $3700.

However, the upward trend did not carry over to the pregnancy-tested-in-calf market, which was slightly down from the last sale high of $3400 a unit.

A draft of PTIC Shorthorn cows offered by Consulta Pro, Moree, topped the category at $3320, along with a draft of Angus and Santa Gertrudis/Angus cows offered by Weetah Pastoral Company, Bellata, which also sold for $3320

Walcha stock agent Andrew Blomfield, Pitt Sons, said the quality of last Friday's PTIC yarding, while slightly smaller than the last sale, was outstanding.

"Pretty much all the way through there was some quality PTIC cows which sold from about $2500 or $2600 to $3000," Mr Blomfield said.

"Some of the older cows on offer sold for closer to $2000, but overall it was a pretty good sale for the PTIC cows and for the market in general."

The sale was conducted by the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.