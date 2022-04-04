Carcoar weaner steers surge to a record high

WEANER steers sold to a top of $2720 during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale on Friday.

There was plenty of weight in the weaners offered and in dollars a head the steers averaged $80 to $100 dearer than the weaner sale the week before, while the heifers lifted up to $200, especially on the heavier weights.

When converted to cents a kilogram, the prices were similar to the sale the week before.



The few light weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold to $1910.



Weaner steers from 200kg to 280kg ranged from $1650 to $2340, and the better supplied 280kg to 330kg pens sold from $2120 to $2460, according to Meat and Livestock Australia's reporting.



Heavy weaner steers sold from $2300 to $2720.



The top-priced pen at $2720 were 376kg Karoo-blood Angus steers aged from seven to nine months and sold by John Reen, his daughter Annie Scott and her husband Tony, Karoo Angus, Meadow Flat.

The 36 steers had been grassfed, weaned and eligible to stay in the European Union-accredited system.

Ray White Emms Mooney director Ben Emms pegged them as the best steers in the yarding just before they went up for auction.

That's strong praise considering Mr Emms' steers were awarded best presented pen of steers moments before the start of the sale.

The best presented steers were sold by Ben and Mandy Emms, Sion Hill, Lyndhurst, for $2550. The 97 steers tipped the scales at 366kg, were also Karoo-blood, EU-accredited and eight to nine months old.

Andrew Larnach, Rockley, sold a lovely pen of 66 328kg Angus steers for $2515. Aged eight to nine months, the Millah Murrah-blood steers were EU-accredited.

Seven- to eight-month-old Angus steers weighing 376kg were sold by PR and EL Noon, Carinya, Wallerawang, for $2480.

MD Stonestreet, Mindaribba, Newbridge, sold 80 seven- to nine-month-old, Landfall- and Dunoon-blood Angus steers weighing 363kg for $2440, while DF and B Brazier, Old Nubrygyn, Euchareena, sold 41 seven- to eight-month-old, 351kg, Murdenduke-blood Angus steers for $2430.

PC and SI Russell, Mt Icely, Lyndhurst, offered a quality line of 29 Angus steers weighing 353kg and Trowbridge BBB-blood for $2425.



Anthony Dunhill, Tunbridge Wells Partnership, Cadia, offered several pens of Millah Murrah- and Alloura-blood weaners. Their top pen of steers weighed 348kg, were eight- to nine-months and sold for $2420.



Demand for heifers came from all corners of the state and was reflected in the high prices which outsold the steers across many equivalent pens.

Scott Johnson, PR Masters Stephens, Bathurst, said there was plenty of competition from restockers looking for heifers to join later in the year.

The light heifers topped at $1690, while medium weights ranged from $1625 to $2490. Heavier weaner heifers from 280kg to 330kg sold from $1800 to $2555 and those more than 330kg topped at $2570.



Eight- to nine-month-old, 349kg, Karoo-blood weaner heifers from Mitara Trading, Milford, O'Connell, topped at $2570, while a pen of 15 312kg, Rennylea- and Topboss-blood Angus sold by T and P Harris was not far behind at $2560.

Anthony Dunhill, Tunbridge Wells Partnership, Cadia, sold 67 311kg Millah Murrah- and Alloura-blood heifers for $2555 and Ben and Mandy Emms, Sion Hill, Lyndhurst, sold 46 303kg Karoo-blood heifers for $2550.



Graham Whitehead, Baldoon, Neville, also made $2550 for his pen of 55 weaner heifers. The Karoo- and Kywarra-blood heifers weighed 296kg at seven to nine months.



The best presented pen of heifers sold for $2540 and were in a pen of 24 tipping the scales at $346kg. They were by Karoo bulls and sold by Simon Johnson, Glaisnock Pty Ltd, Brooklyn, Kings Plains.

The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association and interfaced with StockLive.

