'My last bid is with you, mate'

The optimism across the NSW cattle market has restockers digging deeper into their pockets in order to buy both breeders and weaners.

And while the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator was slightly weaker this week, that's not being reflected in the state's store sales.

It didn't matter whether the sale was at Cooma, Carcoar, Tamworth or Grafton, weaner steers sold as high as $2500 a head and breeding heifers were not far off $6000.

Weaner steers, just 10-months-old, hit a hefty $2670 at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last Friday.

Related reading:

Very few cattle slipped below the $2000 mark and the bulk of the weaners between 280kg and 330kg averaged just below $2300.

CTLX manager Josh Stephens described the sale as "an absolutely cracking hot market".

The might of the restocker dollar meant the normally wide price gap between weaner steers and weaner heifers was much narrower.

Meat and Livestock Australia's Graeme Richard reported the weaner heifer average was so strong it was less than $100 cheaper than the steers at Carcoar.

Confidence in the beef market long-term was evident in the north of the state last week.

Pregnancy-tested-in-calf Droughtmaster heifers made $5800 at Grafton on Saturday, while light Angus steers at the same selling centre the Tuesday before brought 1025 cents a kilogram.

Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents auctioneer Mitch Donovan, Grafton, said the selling stadium was packed with people during Saturday's sale.

McCarron Cullinane agents Shaun Kirby and Lindsay Fryer take bids during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale. Photo: KAREN BAILEY

"The sale was very strong," Mr Donovan said. "Producers are really confident."

Ray White agent Ben Sharpe from Tenterfield said limited supply was driving the store market. "It's just a supply and demand thing this year," he said.

Prices at Tamworth hit a $2500 high for weaner steers, but the averages at last Friday's store sale slipped on recent weeks, owing to a dip in the quality offered.

Quirindi agent Ian Morgan, Ian Morgan Livestock, said most of the high-quality steers sold for more than $2000.

With a major focus on herd rebuilding in the south, store stock supply is in a flux. Producers are holding onto their heifers and thus few are coming up for sale.

Monaro Livestock and Property's Will Dixon said there was keen interest for the better pens at Cooma weaner sale last week.



"There was good demand for the heifers with the limited numbers," he said.

Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, said supply was limited due to herd rebuilding at Wodonga store sale last Thursday.



Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.