ALPA Young Auctioneers Dinner raises $64,800 for Dolly's Dream

AROUND 340 people gathered at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney, last night for the 2022 ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition Dinner.

Held the night before the national and state finals which are held at the Sydney Royal Show, the dinner also hosted NSW Minister of Agriculture Dugald Saunders, Dubbo.

This year ALPA nominated Dolly's Dream as its charity and raised some $64,800.

Fourteen items were put under the hammer by the 2021 national winner, Liam Kirkwood, Ray White Livestock, Townsville, Qld, and 2021 NSW winner William Claridge, CL Squires & Co, Inverell.

Elders Bathurst paid the sale high price of $9600 for one carton (approximately 20kg) of Jack's Creek Premium Beef Angus cube roll which was marble score 2+ and valued at over $1000. It was sourced from Bottlejac Trading Co cattle consigned to Jack's Creek and worked out to be $480 a kilogram of beef.

A second carton of the same product made $7000 and was purchased by Purtle Plevey Agencies Pty Ltd, Manilla, while a pair of RM Williams Boots were sold for $8000 to Garry Edwards of Regional Infrastructure and a Dolly's Dream merchandise pack was sold for $7200 to Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The 2022 ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition national finalists selling draw:

Joshua McDonald, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Warnambool, Vic. Simon Kinbacher, GDL, Rockhampton, Qld. Pearce Watling, Elders Rural Services, Davenport, WA. Ryan Bajada, Elders Rural Services, Bairnsdale, Vic. Willian Claridge, CL Squires & Co, Inverell. Jake McKenzie, Duncombe & Co Pty Ltd, Crookwell. Corey Evans, Aussie Land & Livestock, Kingaroy, Qld. Nathan McCarthy, Elders Rural Services, Lucindale, SA.

Note: Benjamin Gregory, Elders Rural Services, Mount Gambier, SA, has withdrawn due to COVID-19.

The 2022 ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition NSW finalists selling draw:

Ryan Brown, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co, Forbes. Jesse Gauci, Elders Rural Services, Bathurst. Michael Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla. Harry Waters, Elders Rural Services, Gundagai. Jonathan Cowan, Donovan Livestock & Property, South Grafton. Darcy Howard, JJ Dresser & Co, Woodstock. Harrison Cummins, Schute Bell Livestock, Goulburn. Jake Smith, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield. Justin Oakenfull, Elders Rural Services, Inverell. Jaiden Burke, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Narranderra.

Selling will get underway at 11am AEDT on Friday with the competition to be livestreamed on theland.com.au.



