Merryville Merino ram reigns supreme in Cox Pavilion

It was a busy day in the Cox Pavilion on Monday as the 2022 Sydney Royal Merino judging continued with the awarding of breed championships and the ultimate accolade, the supreme exhibit.



Working their way through the grand championships of each breed, the judges ultimately the Supreme Merino exhibit for the 2022 Sydney Royal Show to the four-tooth March-shorn superfine wool ram exhibited by Wal and George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa.

The ram had previously been judged Supreme ram and he overcame competition from the Supreme ewe exhibited by Shalimar Park, Wollun.

The two-tooth March-shorn ultrafine ewe had success in the junior classes being awarded the Tom Culley prize for supreme junior champion Merino.

SUPREME MERINO EXHIBIT

Merryville, Boorowa (ram)

SUPREME MERINO RAM

Merryville, Boorowa

SUPREME MERINO EWE

Shalimar Park, Wollun

CHAMPION AUGUST SHORN RAM

Langdene, Dunedoo

CHAMPION AUGUST SHORN EWE

Hollow Mount, Bigga

ULTRAFINE MERINOS

Judge: Clive Pearson, Glenbrook, Armidale

Grand champion ultrafine Merino ram: Westvale, Wollun

Reserve grand champion ultrafine Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby

Grand champion ultrafine Merino ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun

Reserve grand champion ultrafine Merino ewe: Grathlyn, Hargreaves

ULTRAFINE POLL MERINOS

Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee

Grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston Park, Bigga



Reserve grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ram: Glenburnie, Walcha



Grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ewe: Hillcreston Park, Bigga



Reserve grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ewe: Glenburnie, Walcha



SUPERFINE MERINOS

Judge: Geoff Rayner, Pomanara, Mudgee

Grand champion superfine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa

Reserve grand champion superfine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa

Grand champion superfine Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby

Reserve champion superfine Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo

SUPERFINE POLL MERINOS

Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee

Grand champion superfine Poll Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa



Reserve grand champion superfine Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale

Grand champion superfine Poll Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby

Reserve grand champion superfine Poll Merino ewe: Glenburnie, Walcha

FINE MERINOS

Judge: Patrick Davis, Demondrille, Harden

Grand champion fine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa

Reserve grand champion fine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa

Grand champion fine Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

Reserve grand champion fine Merino ewe: Thalabah, Laggan

​FINE POLL MERINOS

Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee

Grand champion fine Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Boorowa

Reserve grand champion fine Poll Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa

Grand champion fine Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve grand champion fine Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook

FINE MEDIUM MERINOS

Judge: Brett Flood, Banavie, Donald, Victoria.

Grand champion fine medium Merino ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga

Reserve grand champion fine medium Merino ram: Nerstane, Woolbrook

Grand champion fine medium Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga

Reserve grand champion fine medium Merino ewe: Nerstane, Walcha

FINE MEDIUM POLL MERINOS

Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

Grand champion fine medium Poll Merino ram: Grassmere, Bethungra

Reserve champion fine medium Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale

Grand champion fine medium Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook

Reserve champion fine medium Poll Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

MEDIUM MERINOS

Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA

Grand champion medium Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo

Reserve grand champion medium Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Grand champion medium Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve grand champion medium Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga

MEDIUM POLL MERINOS

Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

Grand champion medium Poll Merino ram: Coddington Uardry Poll, Guerie

Reserve grand champion medium Poll Merino ram: Thalabah, Laggan

Grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe: N/A



STRONG MERINOS

Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA

Grand champion strong Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve grand champion strong Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Grand champion strong Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve grand champion fine Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls

STRONG POLL MERINOS

Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

No. of exhibits: No entries

Grand champion strong Poll Merino ram: N/A

Reserve grand champion strong Poll Merino ram: N/A

Grand champion strong Poll Merino ewe: N/A

Reserve grand champion strong Poll Merino ewe; N/A



