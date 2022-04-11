Merryville Merino ram reigns supreme in Cox Pavilion

MORE GALLERIES
It was a busy day in the Cox Pavilion on Monday as the 2022 Sydney Royal Merino judging continued with the awarding of breed championships and the ultimate accolade, the supreme exhibit.
Working their way through the grand championships of each breed, the judges ultimately the Supreme Merino exhibit for the 2022 Sydney Royal Show to the four-tooth March-shorn superfine wool ram exhibited by Wal and George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa.
The ram had previously been judged Supreme ram and he overcame competition from the Supreme ewe exhibited by Shalimar Park, Wollun.
The two-tooth March-shorn ultrafine ewe had success in the junior classes being awarded the Tom Culley prize for supreme junior champion Merino.
SUPREME MERINO EXHIBIT
Merryville, Boorowa (ram)
SUPREME MERINO RAM
Merryville, Boorowa
SUPREME MERINO EWE
Shalimar Park, Wollun
CHAMPION AUGUST SHORN RAM
Langdene, Dunedoo
CHAMPION AUGUST SHORN EWE
Hollow Mount, Bigga
ULTRAFINE MERINOS
Judge: Clive Pearson, Glenbrook, Armidale
Grand champion ultrafine Merino ram: Westvale, Wollun
Reserve grand champion ultrafine Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby
Grand champion ultrafine Merino ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun
Reserve grand champion ultrafine Merino ewe: Grathlyn, Hargreaves
ULTRAFINE POLL MERINOS
Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee
Grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston Park, Bigga
Reserve grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ram: Glenburnie, Walcha
Grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ewe: Hillcreston Park, Bigga
Reserve grand champion ultrafine Poll Merino ewe: Glenburnie, Walcha
SUPERFINE MERINOS
Judge: Geoff Rayner, Pomanara, Mudgee
Grand champion superfine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve grand champion superfine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Grand champion superfine Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby
Reserve champion superfine Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo
SUPERFINE POLL MERINOS
Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee
Grand champion superfine Poll Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve grand champion superfine Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale
Grand champion superfine Poll Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby
Reserve grand champion superfine Poll Merino ewe: Glenburnie, Walcha
FINE MERINOS
Judge: Patrick Davis, Demondrille, Harden
Grand champion fine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve grand champion fine Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Grand champion fine Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve grand champion fine Merino ewe: Thalabah, Laggan
FINE POLL MERINOS
Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee
Grand champion fine Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Boorowa
Reserve grand champion fine Poll Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Grand champion fine Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve grand champion fine Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook
FINE MEDIUM MERINOS
Judge: Brett Flood, Banavie, Donald, Victoria.
Grand champion fine medium Merino ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve grand champion fine medium Merino ram: Nerstane, Woolbrook
Grand champion fine medium Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve grand champion fine medium Merino ewe: Nerstane, Walcha
FINE MEDIUM POLL MERINOS
Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
Grand champion fine medium Poll Merino ram: Grassmere, Bethungra
Reserve champion fine medium Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale
Grand champion fine medium Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook
Reserve champion fine medium Poll Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
MEDIUM MERINOS
Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA
Grand champion medium Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo
Reserve grand champion medium Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Grand champion medium Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve grand champion medium Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga
MEDIUM POLL MERINOS
Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
Grand champion medium Poll Merino ram: Coddington Uardry Poll, Guerie
Reserve grand champion medium Poll Merino ram: Thalabah, Laggan
Grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe: N/A
STRONG MERINOS
Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA
Grand champion strong Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve grand champion strong Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Grand champion strong Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve grand champion fine Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls
STRONG POLL MERINOS
Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
No. of exhibits: No entries
Grand champion strong Poll Merino ram: N/A
Reserve grand champion strong Poll Merino ram: N/A
Grand champion strong Poll Merino ewe: N/A
Reserve grand champion strong Poll Merino ewe; N/A
