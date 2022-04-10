Shalimar Park claims Tom Culley glory at Sydney Royal| Photos

+28

























































It was a busy day in the Cox Pavilion on Sunday as the 2022 Sydney Royal Merino judging got under way with close to 230 entries in total.



A two-tooth, ultrafine ewe from Shalimar Park, Wollun, which was awarded the supreme junior Merino today, while Alfoxton, Greenland, Merryville and Nerstane also taking home junior champion ribbons.

The grand champions for each wool type and supreme exhibits will be judged tomorrow morning from 8.30am, starting with the August shorn champions.

JUNIOR CHAMPIONS

Supreme junior Merino: Shalimar Park, Wollun.( March-shorn ultrafine ewe)

August shorn Merinos:

Junior champion August shorn Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa

Reserve junior champion August shorn Merino ram: Westvale, Wollun

Junior champion August shorn Merino ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun

Reserve junior champion August shorn Merino ewe: Langdene, Dunedoo

March shorn Merinos

Junior champion March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby

Reserve junior champion March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby

Junior champion March shorn Merino ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun

Reserve junior champion March shorn Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby

August shorn Poll Merinos

Junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ram: Nerstane, Woolbrook

Junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale

March shorn Poll Merinos

Junior champion March shorn Poll Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby

Reserve junior champion March shorn Poll Merino ram: N/A

Junior champion March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook

Reserve junior champion Poll March shorn Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby

ULTRAFINE MERINOS

Judge: Clive Pearson, Glenbrook, Armidale

No. of exhibits: 37

Champion ultrafine August shorn ram: Grathlyn, Mudgee.

Reserve ultrafine August shorn ram: Westvale, Walcha.

Champion ultrafine August shorn ewe: Grathlyn, Mudgee.

Reserve ultrafine August shorn ewe: Merryville,Boorowa.

Champion ultrafine March shorn ram: Westvale, Walcha.

Reserve ulftafine March shorn ram: Greenland, Maffra.

Champion ultrafine March shorn ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun.



Reserve ultrafine March shorn ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo

ULTRAFINE POLL MERINOS

Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee

No. of exhibits: 7

Champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston, Bigga



Reserve champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Glenburnie, Walcha



Champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo



Reserve champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Hillcreston, Bigga



Champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston, Bigga



Reserve champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ram: N/A



Champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo



Reserve champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Hillcreston, Bigga



SUPERFINE MERINOS

Judge: Geoff Rayner, Pomanara, Mudgee

No. of exhibits: 26

Champion superfine August shorn ram: Langdene, Dunedoo.



Reserve superfine August shorn ram: Grathlyn, Mudgee.

Champion superfine August shorn ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo

Reserve superfine August shorn ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun.

Champion superfine March shorn ram: Merryville,Boorowa.

Reserve superfine March shorn ram: Merryville,Boorowa.

Champion superfine March shorn ewe: Westvale, Walcha.

Reserve superfine March shorn ewe: Greenland, Bungarby

SUPERFINE POLL MERINOS

Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee

No. of exhibits: 13



Champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston, Bigga

Champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Glenburnie, Walcha

Reserve champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo

Champion superfine March shorn Merino ram: Merryville,Boorowa.

Reserve champion superfine March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby

Champion superfine March shorn Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby

Reserve champion superfine March shorn ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

FINE MERINOS

Judge: Patrick Davis, Demondrille, Harden

No. of exhibits: 28

Champion fine August shorn Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa

Reserve champion fine August shorn Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo

Champion fine August shorn Merino ewe: Langdene, Dunedoo

Reserve champion fine August shorn Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

Champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Merryville,Boorowa.

Reserve champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga

Champion fine March shorn Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

Reserve champion fine March shorn ewe: Thalabah, Laggan

FINE POLL MERINOS

Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

No. of exhibits: 15

Champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale

Champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

Champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Merryville,Boorowa.

Reserve champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby

Champion fine March shorn Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook

Reserve champion fine March shorn ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

FINE MEDIUM MERINOS

Judge: Brett Flood, Victoria.

No. of exhibits: 25

Champion fine medium August shorn ram: Thalabah, Crookwell.

Reserve fine medium August shorn ram: Adina, Peak View.

Champion fine medium August shorn ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga.

Reserve fine medium August shorn ewe: Nerstane, Walcha.

Champion fine medium March shorn ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga.

Reserve fine medium March shorn ram: Merryville,Boorowa.

Champion fine medium March shorn ewe: Thalabah, Crookwell.

Reserve fine medium March shorn ewe: Merryville,Boorowa.

FINE MEDIUM POLL MERINOS

Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

No. of exhibits: 16

Champion fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo

Champion fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale



Reserve fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale

Champion fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Grassmere, Bethungra



Reserve champion fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby



Champion fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook

Reserve fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa

MEDIUM MERINOS

Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA

No. of exhibits: 14

Champion medium August shorn Merino ram: Langdene, Dubbo

Reserve champion medium August shorn Merino ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga

Champion medium August shorn Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga



Reserve champion medium August shorn Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga



Champion medium March shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve champion medium March shorn Merino ram: Darriwell, Trundle

Champion medium March shorn Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve champion medium March shorn Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga

MEDIUM POLL MERINOS

Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

No. of exhibits: 6

Champion medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Thalabah, Laggan

Reserve champion medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo

Champion medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale

Reserve medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: N/A

Champion medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Coddington Uardry Poll, Geurie



Reserve champion medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Darriwell, Trundle



Champion medium March shorn Poll Merino ewe: N/A

Reserve champion medium March shorn ewe: N/A

STRONG MERINOS

Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA

No. of exhibits: 4

Champion strong August shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve champion strong August shorn Merino ram: N/A



Champion strong August shorn Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve champion strong August shorn Merino ewe: N/A



Champion strong March shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls

Reserve champion strong March shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls



STRONG POLL MERINOS

Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA

No. of exhibits: No entries

Champion strong August shorn ram:

Reserve champion strong August shorn ram:

Champion strong August shorn ewe:

