Shalimar Park claims Tom Culley glory at Sydney Royal| Photos

It was a busy day in the Cox Pavilion on Sunday as the 2022 Sydney Royal Merino judging got under way with close to 230 entries in total.
A two-tooth, ultrafine ewe from Shalimar Park, Wollun, which was awarded the supreme junior Merino today, while Alfoxton, Greenland, Merryville and Nerstane also taking home junior champion ribbons.
The grand champions for each wool type and supreme exhibits will be judged tomorrow morning from 8.30am, starting with the August shorn champions.
JUNIOR CHAMPIONS
Supreme junior Merino: Shalimar Park, Wollun.( March-shorn ultrafine ewe)
August shorn Merinos:
Junior champion August shorn Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve junior champion August shorn Merino ram: Westvale, Wollun
Junior champion August shorn Merino ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun
Reserve junior champion August shorn Merino ewe: Langdene, Dunedoo
March shorn Merinos
Junior champion March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby
Reserve junior champion March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby
Junior champion March shorn Merino ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun
Reserve junior champion March shorn Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby
August shorn Poll Merinos
Junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ram: Nerstane, Woolbrook
Junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve junior champion August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
March shorn Poll Merinos
Junior champion March shorn Poll Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby
Reserve junior champion March shorn Poll Merino ram: N/A
Junior champion March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook
Reserve junior champion Poll March shorn Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby
ULTRAFINE MERINOS
Judge: Clive Pearson, Glenbrook, Armidale
No. of exhibits: 37
Champion ultrafine August shorn ram: Grathlyn, Mudgee.
Reserve ultrafine August shorn ram: Westvale, Walcha.
Champion ultrafine August shorn ewe: Grathlyn, Mudgee.
Reserve ultrafine August shorn ewe: Merryville,Boorowa.
Champion ultrafine March shorn ram: Westvale, Walcha.
Reserve ulftafine March shorn ram: Greenland, Maffra.
Champion ultrafine March shorn ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun.
Reserve ultrafine March shorn ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo
ULTRAFINE POLL MERINOS
Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee
No. of exhibits: 7
Champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston, Bigga
Reserve champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Glenburnie, Walcha
Champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo
Reserve champion ultrafine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Hillcreston, Bigga
Champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston, Bigga
Reserve champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ram: N/A
Champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo
Reserve champion ultrafine March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Hillcreston, Bigga
SUPERFINE MERINOS
Judge: Geoff Rayner, Pomanara, Mudgee
No. of exhibits: 26
Champion superfine August shorn ram: Langdene, Dunedoo.
Reserve superfine August shorn ram: Grathlyn, Mudgee.
Champion superfine August shorn ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo
Reserve superfine August shorn ewe: Shalimar Park, Wollun.
Champion superfine March shorn ram: Merryville,Boorowa.
Reserve superfine March shorn ram: Merryville,Boorowa.
Champion superfine March shorn ewe: Westvale, Walcha.
Reserve superfine March shorn ewe: Greenland, Bungarby
SUPERFINE POLL MERINOS
Judge: Gavin Swords, Laraben, Mudgee
No. of exhibits: 13
Champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Hillcreston, Bigga
Champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Glenburnie, Walcha
Reserve champion superfine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble, Dubbo
Champion superfine March shorn Merino ram: Merryville,Boorowa.
Reserve champion superfine March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby
Champion superfine March shorn Merino ewe: Greenland, Bungarby
Reserve champion superfine March shorn ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
FINE MERINOS
Judge: Patrick Davis, Demondrille, Harden
No. of exhibits: 28
Champion fine August shorn Merino ram: Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve champion fine August shorn Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo
Champion fine August shorn Merino ewe: Langdene, Dunedoo
Reserve champion fine August shorn Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
Champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Merryville,Boorowa.
Reserve champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion fine March shorn Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
Reserve champion fine March shorn ewe: Thalabah, Laggan
FINE POLL MERINOS
Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
No. of exhibits: 15
Champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale
Champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve champion fine August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
Champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Merryville,Boorowa.
Reserve champion fine March shorn Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby
Champion fine March shorn Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook
Reserve champion fine March shorn ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
FINE MEDIUM MERINOS
Judge: Brett Flood, Victoria.
No. of exhibits: 25
Champion fine medium August shorn ram: Thalabah, Crookwell.
Reserve fine medium August shorn ram: Adina, Peak View.
Champion fine medium August shorn ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga.
Reserve fine medium August shorn ewe: Nerstane, Walcha.
Champion fine medium March shorn ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga.
Reserve fine medium March shorn ram: Merryville,Boorowa.
Champion fine medium March shorn ewe: Thalabah, Crookwell.
Reserve fine medium March shorn ewe: Merryville,Boorowa.
FINE MEDIUM POLL MERINOS
Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
No. of exhibits: 16
Champion fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo
Champion fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve fine medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
Champion fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Grassmere, Bethungra
Reserve champion fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Greenland, Bungarby
Champion fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Nerstane, Woolbrook
Reserve fine medium March shorn Poll Merino ewe: Merryville, Boorowa
MEDIUM MERINOS
Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA
No. of exhibits: 14
Champion medium August shorn Merino ram: Langdene, Dubbo
Reserve champion medium August shorn Merino ram: Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion medium August shorn Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga
Reserve champion medium August shorn Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga
Champion medium March shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve champion medium March shorn Merino ram: Darriwell, Trundle
Champion medium March shorn Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve champion medium March shorn Merino ewe: Hollow Mount, Bigga
MEDIUM POLL MERINOS
Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
No. of exhibits: 6
Champion medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Thalabah, Laggan
Reserve champion medium August shorn Poll Merino ram: Langdene, Dunedoo
Champion medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: Alfoxton, Armidale
Reserve medium August shorn Poll Merino ewe: N/A
Champion medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Coddington Uardry Poll, Geurie
Reserve champion medium March shorn Poll Merino ram: Darriwell, Trundle
Champion medium March shorn Poll Merino ewe: N/A
Reserve champion medium March shorn ewe: N/A
STRONG MERINOS
Judge: Mitch Hogg, Navanvale, Williams, WA
No. of exhibits: 4
Champion strong August shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve champion strong August shorn Merino ram: N/A
Champion strong August shorn Merino ewe: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve champion strong August shorn Merino ewe: N/A
Champion strong March shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls
Reserve champion strong March shorn Merino ram: Lach River, Darbys Falls
STRONG POLL MERINOS
Judge: Ian Michael, Nyowee, Balaklava, SA
No. of exhibits: No entries
Champion strong August shorn ram:
Reserve champion strong August shorn ram:
Champion strong August shorn ewe:
