Back-to-back: Mount Hollow pair bound for Bendigo once more

BIGGA Merino stud Hollow Mount will get something not many people get, a second chance.



After the COVID-19 pandemic robbed the operation of competing at the Australian Wool and Sheep Show in Bendigo last year, a complete performance lead it to a second consecutive national August-shorn pair of the year competition win at the Sydney Royal.



Making victory all the sweeter was the fact ram and ewe, which topped the field of 14 exhibits, were the same pair that took out last year's competition.

However, Hollow Mount owner Ken Wolf said a grave illness nearly prevented the ram from returning to the show ring.



"Straight after last year's show, the ram became very sick and he spent almost five weeks at the veterinary hospital at Sydney University at Camden," Mr Wolf told The Land.



"Food perforated his bowel and it took quite a bit of nursing to get him back into shape, but boy he has come good."



"It is really gratifying to see this pair do it again... we've been really lucky with this pair."



The winning ram, tag 21A24444, had a micron fibre diametre of 18.9, a 3-micron standard deviation, a 15.9 per cent coefficient of variation, a comfort factor of 99.6 per cent, while the winning ewe tag, 21A24443, had a MF of 18.7, a 3.4 SD, a 18.2pc CV and a 99.3 CF.



In announcing the winner, judge Mitch Hogg, Williams, Western Australia, said the winning pair just edged out the pairs exhibited by Grathlyn, Mudgee, in second and Alfoxton, Armidale, in third.



"The winning team consisted of big-stretchy sheep, with good wools, their bellies were good and the nourishment was there," Mr Hogg said.

"It was tough because all three pairs exhibited qualities all of the judges were looking for."

Hollow Mount makes it two from two

The success continued for Hollow Mount as it secured the RAS pair of the year competition for its March-shorn ram and ewe.

Topping the class of eight exhibits, the winning ram, tag M28931, had a MF of 17.5 micron, a 3.9 SD, a 22.3pc CV and 17.2pc CF, while the winning ewe, tag M28925, boasted a MF of 18.9 micron, a 2.6 SD, a 13.8pc CV and 99.8pc CF.

Judge, Patrick Davis, Demondrile Merino stud, Murrumburrah, said it was difficult separating the winning pair from the second-placed Lach River and third-placed Thalabah pairs.

"The winning pair presented really well," Mr Davis said.



'Both had good length of body as well as good hindquarters, which helped get them over the line."

Hollow Mount's Avalon McGrath said the pair's consistency was key to the victory.

"We didn't do anything too differently in terms of their preparations, but they just stood up really well.

"They're both from the same sire, who has been an impact sire for us, and they both have good wool cover everywhere as well as being good upstanding sheep."

