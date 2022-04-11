Cows with calves climb to $4400 a unit high at Tamworth

+3 Photos by Billy Jupp







RESTOCKERS made good use of a limited yarding at last Friday's Tamworth store cattle sale, driving cows with calves to a $4400 a unit high.

The line of Hereford cows with Black Baldy calves offered by W and L Franklin, Tamworth, was a highlight of the overall yarding of 1900, which was well down from 4400 at the last sale.

Despite topping the sale, the $4400 high was also down from last sale's peak of $4650, while most offerings sold from $2900 to $4000.

It was a similar story in the steer section, which dropped from a $2500 a head top at the last sale to $2200/hd.

A draft of Angus steers offered by the Elphick family, Tamworth, topped the section, while most other steers sold from $1500 to $2000.

Tamworth stock agent Chris Paterson, Chris Paterson Stock and Station Agent, said the softer prices were due in part to a big predicted yarding at the Virbac weaner sale on April 23, as well as a dip in the quality of the yarding.

"There was some good light steers that allowed people to get back into the market, while the better calves were making $2000 to $2200," Mr Paterson said.

Heifer prices were also slightly down from the last sale's high of $2340, back to $2300 for a pen of Angus heifers offered by Bernau family at Loomberah.

Much like the steers, prices ranged from $1500 to the $2300 top, while most sold from $1800 to $2000.

"The heifer market was quite strong with oats coming out of the ground and good weaners were making $2000, while crossbreds were making $1600 or $1700," Mr Paterson said.

The pregnancy-tested-in-calf section of last Friday's sale was the exception with prices climbing to $3520 a unit, up from the $3320 top at the last sale.

The top-selling pen of Angus PTIC cows was offered Ugumjil Pty Ltd, Yarrowitch, and was one of several drafts which sold for more than $3000.

In total, most of the small offering sold from $2900 to the $3350 top.



The sale was conducted by the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.

