Tattykeel takes title for Herdsman's Prize

The Tattykeel show cattle team has won this year's Glen Pfeffer Herdsman's Prize at Sydney Royal 2022.

The award recognises the outfit that does the best job of maintaining their cattle stalls, displaying signage, keeping their livestock clean and interacting in a positive way with a curious public.

Under the watchful eye of Tattykeel cattle manager Rachael Wheeler the nearly all-girls' team of Jasmine Kay, Keiley Brandl, Monique McKinnon and Caity Porter, with help from Lochie McLauchlan, said harmony within the group was second to none.

"We had an awesome time," said Alberta import Keiley Brandl. "This was by far the most fun I've had working at a show."

Tattykeel's Ms Wheeler credited the team for keeping the team up to scratch and welcomed their involvement.

"They are the future of agriculture," she said.

Second-placed team was from Wattle Grove Speckle Park while third-place was from Roly Park Shorthorns. Best maintained breed as a whole were the Simmentals.

The prize, supported by Dr George Jacobs, owner of Mogul Brahman stud at Casino, was this year named in honour for his stud manager Glen Pfeffer, who first came to the Sydney Royal Show in 1984 and whose cattle crew have won best maintained team six times.

This year Mogul won the best-maintained ribbon for the Brahman breed for studs presenting more than five head.



"The prize reflects on the whole of a stud's program," he said.



"It shows the level of pride within those involved; how they display cattle and they way they provide information to the public."



Wattle Grove Speckle Park stud principal Dale Humphries praised his cattle team for their efforts and said he was proud to have helped raise the bar when it comes to brand awareness.

"We like to market ourselves to our best ability," he said.



"Presentation overall has definitely become better in the last 15 years and we have been pushing everyone to improve. Tattykeel's win is just-deserved.



"They look after their cattle and they set the bar pretty high."

