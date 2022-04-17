Rocdell sweeps pool in White Suffolk ring

+3







ROCDELL stud near Bigga managed a clean sweep of the prizes in the White Suffolk ring at the Sydney Royal Show on Sunday.

Not only did they pick up all the broad ribbons for champion ram and ewe, but this was the first time they had managed to snaffle a tri-colour ribbon in Sydney.

Brett, Sue and Cameron Picker, Rocdell stud, Bigga, exhibited 11 head and it was their June-drop ram and ewe that claimed the champion ribbons.

It was the champion ram's first outing in the showring and Cameron Picker said it certainly wont be the last.



"We plan to show him in Dubbo and Bendigo and potentially sell him at the Bendigo Elite Sale in September," he said.

"We've used him as a ram lamb and those lambs are due to hit the ground at the end of June."

The ram was by AI sire Summerset 160067.

Rocdell's champion ewe was by a home-bred ram that sold for $4400 after being used as a ram lamb.



Judge Paul Routley, Almondvale White Suffolks, Urana, said he was very happy with the quality of the champions which displayed many favouable characteristics of the White Suffolk breed.



"The ram displayed good neck extension and was packed with meat, while the ewe had a very smooth skin, an impeccable backline, depth and a great hindquarter," he said.

During the judging, he said the ram was not the biggest in the line-up, but he was exceptionally well balanced.

"The ram has a good head, is smooth in the shoulders, while he stands and parades well," Mr Routley said.

"The ram is all meat and he will continue to grow."

The reserve ram, also exhibited by Rocdell stud impressed Mr Routley with his soft head, solid muzzle and excellent top line.



During the ewe judging, Mr Routley said he selected the champion because of her length and long neck.

"She is big enough without being too masculine, she has a great body and there's not too much I can fault about her," he said.

The reserve champion ewe was also from the Rocdell flock and the judge made special mention of her backline and muscling.

