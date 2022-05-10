ONE of the state's longest standing Angus studs attracted plenty of interest during an online sale last Friday.
Guyra's Bald Blair Angus offered 24 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus cows from its commercial breeding herd during a sale on AuctionsPlus.
The draft of PTIC cows, offered by stud principals Sam and Kirsty White, were reared on the operation's commercial breeding property Gatwood ahead of last Friday's sale
Attracting bids from across the state and beyond, the cows, which were pregnant with their second calves, eventually were sold to a Tenterfield grazier for $4080 a unit.
Elders stock agent Wayne Jenkin, Guyra, said the line of commercial PTIC cows was highly sought after.
"Opportunities to purchase quality future breeders like these don't come up too often," Mr Jenkin said.
"Bald Blair is one of the most respected studs in the state, as well as being one of the oldest, which I think really attracted people to the sale.
"Overall, the cows weighed 500 kilograms on average, are self coated, due to calf in July this year and look to be very good breeders.
"I'd like to congratulate Sam, Kirsty and the entire White family on such a fantastic result."
Bald Blair's sister stud Eastern Plains will offer 34 six-to-nine-year-old cows with calves via AuctionsPlus on Friday.
The line of cows with calves, offered by stud principals Andrew and Sally White, are EU accredited and are sired by an Eastern Plains stud bull.
For more information contact Mark Atkin, Elders, Armidale, on 0455 310 657.
