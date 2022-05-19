The Land
Wingham Beef Week: Led heifer win for Scone Grammar.

By Kate Loudon
May 19 2022 - 10:00am
Champion led heifer: Blue Gene Shine, exhibited by the Scone Grammar school with year 10 student Mattew Edwards. Photo: Tayla Miller.

A Simmental heifer has taken out the champion spot in the led heifer class at Wingham Beef Week with almost 50 females in the competition.

Livestock Writer

