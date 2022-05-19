A Simmental heifer has taken out the champion spot in the led heifer class at Wingham Beef Week with almost 50 females in the competition.
Coming from the 10 to under 12 month class, was Blue Gene Shine, exhibited by Scone Grammar school, and owned by Blue Gene Cattle Company, Parkville, who quickly made her way in to the champion position under judge Aaron Travalos.
Mr Travalos said she was "an explosive heifer".
"She has all the production signs in her and I keep coming back to her."
"These are the type of animals you want as cows."
This comes as another champion ribbon under the belt for the school after 16-year-old Clayton Porter took out the grand champion parader title earlier in the show.
Taking the reserve spot was a Limousin heifer, Crimson Park Congeniality, exhibited by Crimson Park Livestock, Armidale, who came from the biggest class of the day, the 16 to 24 month class which had 14 entries.
Aside from the champion heifer, Scone Grammar had great success in the other led heifer classes.
They took out the under 10 month class with a Charolais heifer, Destiny Saige, owned by Matt and Kel Frost, and then first place again in the 12 months and under 16 months class with the Limousin heifer, Berdihold Scarlett, owned by Berdihold Limousins.
