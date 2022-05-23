"That decision was based on money," he said. "The gross margins are there and after 10 years growing, it stacks up. It's a somewhat consistent market, riding a hell of a high at the moment. Australia only produces three per cent of the world's cotton, so local supply doesn't dictate the market compared to how it does for corn. I'd much rather be on a houseboat for a week over summer, however, the cotton won't irrigate itself. We've just got to put the work in and make money while the water's here."