The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Coleambally cotton farmer Charlie Black says cotton margins stack up well

By Sandra Godwin
May 23 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina cotton grower Charlie Black is about a third of the way through harvesting this year's crops.

COTTON might require a lot more effort and expense to grow, but the gross margins make it worth every penny, according to Riverina farmer Charlie Black.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.