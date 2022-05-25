The Land
Wingham Beef Week crowns school's own bred as led lightweight steer champion

By Samantha Townsend
May 25 2022 - 12:30am
St Paul's College champion led lightweight steer on the hook with handler Isabelle Preston at Wingham Beef Week.

A Devon cross Angus steer bred by a Mid North Coast school on its own farm has taken out champion led lightweight steer on the hook at Wingham Beef Week.

