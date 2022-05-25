A Devon cross Angus steer bred by a Mid North Coast school on its own farm has taken out champion led lightweight steer on the hook at Wingham Beef Week.
The 11-month-old St Paul's College Kempsey steer, which placed second on the hoof in its weight class, was sired by the school's Angus bull and was out of one of their commercial cows.
"It's been a fairly long-term goal of ours to do this," St Paul's agriculture teacher Graham Bramley said.
"We've been close before and animals have figured in the top three but to win with an animal we bred on farm is a great achievement.
"This is perhaps a point of difference between St Paul's College and many other schools in the competition as a lot of schools just don't do it anymore."
With a 336 kilogram liveweight, it scored 86.40 points. It had a hot standard carcase weight of 197kg, a dressing percent of 53.80 per cent, rib and rump fat measurements of 7mm and 8mm, eye muscle area of 77 sq cm, and a Meat Standards Australia Index of 64.31.
Meanwhile the Wingham Beef Week Herdsman Award, which is judged by a secret judge who is continually observing students working in and around the cattle shed, went to the school's Isabel de Jager.
"This is a testament to Isabel's work ethic and diligence in her care for the animals and willingness to help out in the Cattle shed," Mr Bramley said.
St Paul's student Reagan O'Donnell was presented runner-up in the Bill Hobbs Award, which is an all-rounder award.
"Reagan impressed the judges in her interview with her knowledge, team involvement and Industry participation," Mr Bramley said.
Linc McCarthy was awarded the champion junior judge in the 14 years age group and India Dowling took home third place in the 16 years junior judging and second in 16 years parader class.
In junior parading 10 to 12 years, Wilton Townsend placed first while Lilly Rae Rosten came third.
In the 13 years age, Harriet Shields placed second in her class with Chase Rosten and Isabelle Preston taking home seconds in their respective 14 years heat and Brianna O'Donnell third.
Clancy Prior placed first in the 15 years age group while Reagan O'Donnell came second.
"Our team, although quite inexperienced, was very successful over the week and achieved great results in all areas of the competition," Mr Bramley said.
