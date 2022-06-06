THE 2022 Dubbo Show Prime Lamb Charity Auction, held in conjunction with the Prime Lamb Competition, has raised $27,850 for 11 charities.
Some 27 lots went under the hammer, including lambs, merchandise packs, and boxes of lamb racks and legs, with prospective purchasers from across the state bidding boldly to support a number of causes close to their hearts.
Successful buyers were spread from Glen Innes in the north, to Ballarat, Vic.
The Haycock family of Yeoval donated a White Suffolk lamb from their grand champion-winning pen which sold for $5000 to Fletcher International Exports. All proceeds from this sale will go to the Yalari Foundation.
Similarly, a Poll Dorset lamb from the reserve champion pen exhibited by the Mason family of Westwood Grazing Co, Spicers Creek, sold for $2000. It was bought by the Wagga Wagga combined selling agents with 50 per cent of the proceeds going to the lamb shed and 50pc to the show charity.
Also making $2500 was a White Suffolk lamb donated by JD and DJ Presnell, Guyra, which sold to TB White and Sons, Ballarat, Vic with proceeds going 50pc to the shed and 50pc to the show charity.
Shad Bailey from Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes, was in attendance and bought two lots on behalf of the company for $700 and $1300, respectively and the lead lot of the auction on behalf of his clients Yasloc Poll Dorsets, Glen Innes, for $900.
The $2900 combined total was donated to the Nathan Stapleton GI charity, supporting Mr Stapleton recovery and his family after the former Cronulla winger was left a quadriplegic after suffering a spinal cord injury while playing rugby union in country NSW.
NSW Minister of Agriculture, Dugald Saunders, took part in the auction selling a box of lamb racks (approximately 15kg) donated by Fletchers International Exports for $2500 to Dick Smith Transport, Dubbo, with proceeds going to The Grace Centre for Newborn Intensive Care at The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
In all, the Yalari Foundation received $10,850 from the auction.
The auctioneer was Mark Garland of PT Lord Dakin, and Associates, Dubbo.
