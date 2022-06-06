The Land
Nathan Stapleton among charities to receive $27,850 at Dubbo prime lamb auction

By Hannah Powe
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:42am, first published 2:00am
Auctioneer Mark Garland of PT Lord Dakin, and Associates, Dubbo, taking bids. Photo: Kate Loudon

THE 2022 Dubbo Show Prime Lamb Charity Auction, held in conjunction with the Prime Lamb Competition, has raised $27,850 for 11 charities.

