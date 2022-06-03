The Hunter Valley Bull Sale for Palgrove once again has proved to be a success after a total clearance was achieved. The Queensland based stud offered over 49 Charolais and 14 Ultrablack bull's to buyers south of the border and proved to be a hit with an overall average of $15,555 across the 63 cleared bull's.
The Scone based sale attracted over 47 registered bidders who all were eager to take away the Palgrove genetics back their respected herds.
Advertisement
In the breakdown, the 49 Charolais sold to an average of $15,448 and a top of $44,000 across the board. Mathew Collins from Kenmere Charolais, Holbrook was the top buyer of the prized Palgrove Ravine. The 21 month old weighed in at 850kg, scrotal of 39cms and a EMA of 141cm.
Robert Teague, Ellerston was the volume buyer for the Charolais with an impressive draft of 9 bulls to an average of $16,222 followed closely by Topx, Goondiwindi with 6 bulls to equal a $12,333.
The second highest charolais (Palgrove Ryder) went for $30,000 to underbidder of the top priced bull Maureen Jackson from Forbes New South Wales. Return purchaser Mrs. Jackson was Palgrove's Hunter Valley's top buyer in 2017 with a $24,000 spend over 5 years ago.
"I missed out on Ravine (top priced bull) today who was the original bull we wanted, but I'm very happy with my purchase of Ryder" said the Forbes based Mrs Jackson.
"He's got alot of meat on him, an easy calving bull and I think he'll fit in nicely with our females"
From the fourteen cleared Ultrablack's that were offered, an average of $15,928 was achieved across the park with a top of $27,000 going to KH Hewitt and Son,Dubbo.
Top priced Ultrablack Palgrove Rebel weighed in at 748kilograms with a 130cm EMA and a 42cm scrotal measurement.
Volume buyer for the Ultrablacks was Allan Richardson, Parramatta with 3 bulls to an average of $16,666.
Palgrove's Ben Noller described the overall result as an "outstanding result".
"Their was a fair spread on the bull's which show's the way the season has been and where the market currently is at". said Mr Noller.
"It was good to see Ravine (top priced bull) sell for $44,000, we always knew he was a pretty special bull and he will go down to Kenmere Charolais and offer his stud duties".
"We now go back to preparation for our annual sale on the 9th of September in Dalveen,Queensland where we will have a good solid draft of bulls which we will offer over 100 Charolais and 80 Ultrablack's" .
The sale was covered by Mcgrath,Upper Hunter and Davidson Cameron and Co,Scone with Luke Scicluna the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.