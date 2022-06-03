The Land
Charolais and Ultra Blacks fly out the door at Scone Saleyards

By Andy Saunders
June 3 2022 - 10:00am
Ben Noller,Palgrove with Stuart Sheldrake,Mcgrath and Luke Scicluna,Davidson Cameron and Co pictured with the $44,000 top priced bull

The Hunter Valley Bull Sale for Palgrove once again has proved to be a success after a total clearance was achieved. The Queensland based stud offered over 49 Charolais and 14 Ultrablack bull's to buyers south of the border and proved to be a hit with an overall average of $15,555 across the 63 cleared bull's.

