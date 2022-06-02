Judging at the NSW State Sheep Show as the associate in the Corriedale ring and a member of the interbreed judging panel, year 11, St Gregory's College, Campbelltown student, Tom Andersen is paving his way to being a top industry judge.
Originally living near Yass, Mr Andersen grew up on a commercial merino property where his passion for sheep began. He said he learnt how to judge from his father both on the farm and at the local shows they attended.
Advertisement
The biggest achievement Mr Andersen said he has was winning reserve champion in the RAS/ASC Meat Sheep young judges NSW state final this year.
"I have won a few shows here and there but that is the highest I've gone," he said.
After his first judging gig at this years Bathurst show, Mr Andersen said he was approached and was asked if he would like to take on the associate judge position for the Corriedales.
Jumping at the opportunity, he said it was a really good experience and he had learnt a lot through the whole show.
"I am just trying to learn as much as I can," he said.
Related reading:
Although he is unsure of exactly what he wants to do in the future, the sheep industry holds a large place in his heart.
"I will definitely try and stay in the industry, the goal is to do a bit more judging and try and form a name for myself," Mr Andersen said.
"Maybe in the future I might look at going in to a stud of my own but right now I am pretty happy just with our commercials and working for other studs"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.