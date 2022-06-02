The Land
Tom Andersons judging career has begun

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
June 2 2022 - 9:00am
Tom in action at the NSW State Sheep Show, pictured with the champion Corriedale ram, held by Katrina Abbot, Boolina Corriedales, Bathurst

Judging at the NSW State Sheep Show as the associate in the Corriedale ring and a member of the interbreed judging panel, year 11, St Gregory's College, Campbelltown student, Tom Andersen is paving his way to being a top industry judge.

Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

