The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dairy calls to increase home brand milk to $2/L in the supermarkets

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
June 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With farm-gate milk prices publish for the coming year, dairy farmers want home brand milk to rise to $2/L. Photo: Shutterstock

The peak dairy body that represents NSW and Queensland farmers is calling on the supermarket giants to increase home brand milk to $2-a-litre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.