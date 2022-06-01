The Land
NSW flood clean up continues for farmers

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
NSW Farmers president Pete Arkle (right) with Neil Baker in front of the Camphor Laurel tree that washed up on his farm near Murwillumbah. Photo: Ant Ong

What's left of a massive Camphor Laurel tree sits on Neil Baker's property - a stark reminder of the power of floods.

