QUALITY pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus cows with calves stole the spotlight at the Dunedoo store cattle sale and topped at $3650 a unit, while steer prices continued to push higher as we head towards winter.
About 1200 cattle were offered during the monthly sale on Wednesday last week.
Milling Stuart agent Angus Stuart said the market was stronger for the weaner steers and in particular there was plenty of competition at the lighter end.
"The females may have been a fraction softer than where they were a month ago," he said.
"The heifers were probably about a $100 a head cheaper than prices last sale.
"All in all, we had a good line-up of cattle and plenty of buyers in the lanes which was great to see."
Mr Stuart said the weaner steers started at about $1600 and sold beyond the $2000 mark for the best lines.
The weaner heifers ranged from $1400 to $1700.
Yearling steers were limited, but the best of the pens sold for $2360.
Yearling heifers were knocked down for between $1700 and $1950.
There were numerous pen of quality cows with calves offered and they sold from $2700 to $3650.
A good line up of vendor bred steers from the Wisbey family, Botobolar Pastoral Company, Mudgee, sold for $2320 while a second pen made $2100.
Mr Stuart said there was some very good cattle from Susan McClure, Cassilis, including a pen of nine- to 10-month-old Hereford steers that topped at $2060. Her second pen made $2040 and another pen sold for $2000.
The Wightman family, Merriwa, also had some nice quality young Angus and Angus-cross steers that made $2100.
The lead of the cows with calves were in-calf Angus cow units from Craig Young, Coonabarabran, and they made $3650 a unit.
Tralee Ag Company, Dubbo, sold Droughtmaster cows with Santa Gertrudis-cross calves for $3525.
Geoff and Maureen Moorhouse, Dunedoo, sold Angus cows pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a Limousin bull for $2500.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates, Dubbo.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
