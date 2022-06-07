The Land
Braidwood monthly sale where weaner steers reached 660c/kg

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
June 7 2022
There was a smaller yarding of cattle at Braidwood compared to this previous sale pictured.

ONLY 224 head of cattle were yarded at Braidwood's monthly cattle sale but Greg Darmody, WJ Gibbs and Co, said the sale was reasonably strong considering the weather and lesser numbers.

AB

Alexandra Bernard

