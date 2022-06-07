ONLY 224 head of cattle were yarded at Braidwood's monthly cattle sale but Greg Darmody, WJ Gibbs and Co, said the sale was reasonably strong considering the weather and lesser numbers.
"The weaners were a little bit cheaper than the special sales but smaller lots usually affect that," he said.
"Those good lines of calves weren't there so there was smaller pickings. There was reasonably good rates for the better calves that were there."
Mr Darmody said there was good competition throughout for a small yarding of cattle.
"The primer end of them were well sought after by a local butcher and backgrounders and feedlot competition kept a pretty good floor in the market," he said.
There were about 50 cows penned which made up to 345 cents per kilogram for the heavier end while lighter cows averaged 270c/kg for the plainer cows.
Weaner steers in the 200-300kg range made between 532c/kg and 660c/kg and weaner heifers of the same weight sold for 415c/kg-560c/kg.
Heavier weaner steers, 300-400kg, averaged 516c/kg while weaner heifers in the same weight range made up to 474c/kg and typically sold for 419c/kg.
Mr Darmody quoted a good run of 53 Blonde d'Aquitaine cattle from James Royds, Braidwood, which averaged $1795 for 348kg steers and $1524 for 324kg heifers.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Braidwood, Jim Hindmarsh and Son, Elders Cleary McDowall, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby and WJ Gibbs and Co.
