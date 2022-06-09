The Land
Steers reach $2780 at Wodonga NVLX

By Alexandra Bernard
June 9 2022 - 4:00am
Agent Gerard Unthank, Brian Unthank, Norm and Sandy Maher, Bungowannah, with their pen of 17 8-10 months Angus heifers, 300kg, sold for $1930.

A total of 1314 cattle were yarded at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga today and agents said prices matched recent sales with steers reaching $2780.

