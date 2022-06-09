A total of 1314 cattle were yarded at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga today and agents said prices matched recent sales with steers reaching $2780.
Gerard Unthank from Brian Unthank, Albury, said he was very pleased with the sale.
Advertisement
"It was every bit as dear as the previous market," he said.
Mr Unthank said the quality was good for the most of the yarding but with a few odds and ends people are selling with the gap between spring and autumn drop cattle.
Steers topped at $2780 for a line of 10 Angus, Witherswood blood, 487kg, from Taslo, Culcairn. Steers typically sold for $2112.
Read more: Strong sale for smaller yarding at Braidwood
Read more: Merino ewes sold to $184 at Cooma
PR and RD Hilton, Jarvis Creek, sold seven Angus steers, 401kg, for $2410 and Mount Elliot Grazing Company, Corryong, sold seven Angus, Llandario blood, 396kg, for $2420.
In the Herefords Day Farms, Deniliquin, sold 28 10-11 month steers, 374kg, with Iron Bark and Yarrum Park Hereford blood for $2220. The same vendor sold a line of six Hereford cross Santa steers, 10-11 months, 366kg, for $2290.
In other breeds David and Kerry May, Bungowannah, sold seven Murray Grey steers. 389kg, for $2190.
Munt Family Pastoral, Gundowring, sold three Angus Cross Charolais, 13-14 months steers with Alpine Angus blood for $2260 and two Speckle Park steers, 333kg, for $1980.
Several pens of Fresian steers were yarded including six Fresian steers, 443kg, from J Birrell, Huon, sold for $1490.
Heifers topped at $2460 for a line of 10 Angus heifers, 462kg, with Scotts Angus blood from H and RP Green, Talgarno. The same vendor sold another six Angus heifers, 405kg, for $2330.
Heifers typically sold for $1773 including 17 Angus heifers, 300kg, from Norm and Sandy Maher, Bungowannah, sold for $1930.
Adrian Murtagh, Mudgegonga, sold seven Hereford heifers, 266kg, for $1670 and N and B Mitchell, Burrowye, sold four Hereford heifers, 459kg, for $2110.
Two pens of PTIC heifers were sold including eight PTIC Hereford heifers from G and S Mirabella, Wangaratta, for $3080. G and J Hodgson, Wodonga, sold 10 PTIC Angus heifers for $2800.
A small number of cows with calves were also penned including six Hereford cows with Hereford calves from Angus Industries, Swanpool, sold for $2800.
Advertisement
Mr Unthank said the bulk of the buyers were local with other commission buyers sending cattle to northern NSW and South Australia.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank, Corcoran Parker, Rodwells and Schubert Boers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.