Unusually cold start to winter in NSW | Weather In Focus

By Ben Domensino, Weatherzone
June 15 2022 - 11:02pm
Canberra stayed below 13degC during the first 14 days of winter, its coldest start to the season since 1964.

Large areas of NSW just had their coldest start to winter in decades amid a two-week procession of cold fronts across south-eastern Australia.

