The Land
Home/Agribusiness

New egg technology shores up food security

Updated June 17 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh's Rainbow Eggs chief executive officer Tamsyn Murray, pictured with her son Josh, said traceability is one of the most critical components of her business.

A NEW tool called EggTrace is helping egg farmers trace eggs back from point of purchase to the date and location that the eggs were laid.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.