Beef studs across the Barraba, Inverell, Coolatai and Boggabilla regions opened their gates on Thursday for the third day of The Land's Northern Beef Week.
Today featured six studs from across Bowen (Angus and Poll Herefords), Barraba, Merawah (Poll Herefords), Boggabilla, Mountain Valley (Angus and Poll Herefords), Coolatai, Younger (Herefords), Inverell, The Cottage (Poll Herefords), Cobbadah, and Tycolah (Poll Herefords), Cobbadah.
Some 33 studs representing 11 breeds will be displayed over the next five days until June 25 from breeders throughout northern New South Wales.
The return of the annual event is highly anticipated after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Barraba-district's Bowen Poll Hereford and Angus stud's Stephen Peake said the number of visitors was pleasing, and "it's only early in the day".
Tycolah Poll Hereford's Steve Crowley said numbers of visitors were starting to increase around the middle of the day. However, he thought that the stud's entire sale catalogue was now online, and some prospective buyers would only make one trip - sale day - to make their choices.
Tomorrow will have three studs showcasing their breeding programs. It will include; Country Style Simmentals, Eumungerie; Daarabah and Wirrabilla Fleckviehs, Merrygoen.
Were you out and about at The Land Northern Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
