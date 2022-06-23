A son of GAR Phoenix sold for $23,000, topping the Farrer Angus bull sale on Wednesday, where 36 bulls averaged $13,527 for a gross of $487,000.
The buyer of the top-priced lot was Greg Tighe and Company, Guyra, who said the bull's calving ease traits made it his choice on the day.
The bull, Farrer R66, had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +9.9 for calving ease direct; +62 for 200 Day Growth, +114 400 Day Weight, and +146 for 600 Day Weight EBVs.
Advertisement
Mr Tighe said he was a commercial operation that 'bred a few bulls for himself'.
"We've bought at Farrer before, and this bull had the right traits we were looking for, suitable for heifers," Mr Tighe said.
READ MORE AT:
The second top price at $19,500 was another GAR Phoenix son that went under the hammer at the sale, that was bought by Nigel and Sue Smith, Woonooka Angus stud, Nemingha.
Mr Smith taught physics at Farrer for 37 years and runs a stud that focuses on producing low birth weight, niche heifer bulls.
"We have pulled a calf here for more than 25 years," he said. "We intend to use him as an outcross bull. We don't have a GAR Phoenix bloodline, and while it was a toss-up between this and the top-priced bull, we really liked the depth of this one.
The bull had an EBV of +0.9 for Calving Ease Dir, but its 200-Day Growth EBV at +70; 400 Day-Weight EBV of +123 and 600 Day-Weight of +160 made it a potentially stand-out performer.
Mark and Lee Latham, Goodwood, Curlewis paid $18,500 for Farrer R29, a son of Hazeldean Leura L14 which had a calving ease direct EBV of +3.4, a 200 Day Growth EBV of +58, a +99 EBV for 400 Day Weight and a +127 EBV for 600 Day Weight.
Selling for $17,000 was another GAR Phoenix-sired bull with an EBV+7.7 for calving ease, bought by C and R Brown, Scrub Road, Tenterfield. It had a +63 for 200-Day Growth, an EBV of +114 for 400-Day Weight and an EBV of +147 for a 600-Day Weight.
A volume buyer with three bulls was Peter and Fiona Morse, Booyamurra, Coolah at $14,000, $13,000 and $10,000.
B and A Warden, Bretandra Pastoral, Bowling Alley Point, near Nundle, bought two bulls for $15,000 and $11,000.
Yandilla Partnership, Werris Creek, also bought two bulls for $10,000 and $9500.
Selling agents were Elders, and the sale was interfaced online via AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.