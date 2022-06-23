The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Farrer bulls sell to $23,000, average $13,528 for a $487,000 gross

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A son of GAR Phoenix sold for $23,000, topping the Farrer Angus bull sale on Wednesday, where 36 bulls averaged $13,527 for a gross of $487,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.