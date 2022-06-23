LAMB prices have recovered some of the losses of the past few weeks to record a dearer trend across NSW.
The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator hit 770 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Tuesday which was 4c/kg higher than the same time the week before. Yesterday the average prices surged another few cents to hit 777c/kg.
Light lambs recorded a more substantial surge of 26c/kg to settle on 763c/kg.
Heavy lambs climbed more than 10c/kg to enable the average to be just shy of 780c/kg.
The better prices during the past week enticed more lambs onto the market at Wagga Wagga today, with vendors offloading plenty of older non-descript types.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported not all export companies were active and key major domestic processors were selective.
"Quality was mixed however, there were some excellent runs of grain-assisted trade and extra heavy lambs," the MLA report said.
There were a few local restocking orders in play at Wagga, which resulted in little competition against processors.
Likewise, although the yarding was mixed at Carcoar prime lamb sale yesterday, the prices were still solid.
Trade lambs were $3 to $5 dearer selling from $130 to $197 to average between 760c/kg and 800c/kg, MLA reported.
Heavy lamb prices climbed another $4 to $8 with the lambs weighing more than 24kg selling from $191 to $240 to average between 750c/kg and 795c/kg.
Restocker lambs were also in demand at Carcoar and sold $9 dearer with the better lambs selling from $140 to $188.
Historically, lamb prices are still tracking well below this time last year, but the recent lift to the market has narrowed that gap for some weight categories.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
