Most Aussies wouldn't have heard the name Brendon Buitenhuis but plenty would have heard of Bouta_NT.
The proud indigenous Australian is a station hand and road train driver in the Northern Territory and enjoys a captive audience on the social media platform, Twitter.
Bouta, as he has been called since he was a little boy, has some 11,500 followers who have engaged with him regularly, since joining in 2018.
"My account reflects what is everyday life for us," Bouta told Queensland Country Life, on a fleeting trip to Queensland, to deliver the Tipperary grown cotton from the NT to Dalby.
"My followers find our lifestyle fascinating and enlightening."
Not only do followers engage in Bouta antics with his daily work, but it is his hunting and fishing stories which are part of his heritage, that also stand tall.
"When hunting for pigs most people were amazed to learn we only take knives and dogs," he said.
"It was my great hunting dog Big Merv, who was an absolute legend, that won over a lot of followers with his antics as well."
It is now more than two years since Big Merv went "to heaven to hunt" after dying of a heart tumour aged five years, and it still hurts Bouta to talk about him.
The outpouring of grief shown on social media was enormous.
"So much so the NT News even contacted me for a story on the passing of the big fella," Bouta said.
Bouta worked for two seasons for North Star Pastoral, which added another dimension of followers.
"A million people do what I do everyday and I don't think I am special - but people enjoy my life and hearing about my antics," he said.
These days Bouta works for the Tipperary Group of Stations as senior station hand and machinery and road trainer driver.
"I love my time at Tipperary as it is 1.2 million acres with untouched waterfalls, big salt crocodiles. buffalo, wild pigs and brumbies," he said.
He grew up in Albany in Western Australia, and describes himself a proud Western Australian "blackfella".
"My Dad is a Dutch descendant, and it was his father, my grandfather who married my Nana, an aboriginal lady," he said.
He met Bec, his wife, at 17 and together they moved to Broome. Bouta worked fly-in fly-out in the Argyle Diamond Mine driving trucks and dozers while Bec brought son Taj and daughter Boof (Sienna) into the world.
The couple moved to Darwin 11 years ago to give their kids a better opportunity with school and sport.
"I love Western Australia, and see myself as a proud 'WA blackfella', but the move to NT was worth it, as Bec and the kids have flourished so much," he said.
Over the years Bouta said he had met a lot of people who were struggling with mental health issues that the bush presents.
"My message to them is to listen to Brad Millstead and his #six B's and to Mary O'Brien with her Are you bogged mate?," he said.
"It is not weak to speak anymore and make sure you give your mates a call."
