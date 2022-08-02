The Land
GenAngus Future Leaders' Ben Lucas of Baylen Angus creates purpose-built bulls

By Hannah Powe
August 2 2022 - 9:00am
The Lucas family: Ben and Bailey Lucas with son Fletcher, Baylen Angus, Book Book, bought two heifers at the Reiland Angus 50th anniversary sale. Photo: Kim Woods

Establishing an Angus stud to complement their family's commercial cattle operation will allow Ben Lucas to create a line of purpose-built sires that will offer calving ease, longevity and suitable growth.

