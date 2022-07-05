The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tough to get crops in and out of the ground

DH
By Denis Howard
July 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO GO: Peter Yelland, principal at YellCo Ag, said this 365-hectare paddock was programmed for wheat this year but it is unlikely it will be sown due to being waterlogged. Photo: Denis Howard

This year has been one of highs such as high commodity prices, rebounding herd numbers, and in some parts of the state like the Illawarra, Hunter Valley and Central West, excessively high rainfall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DH

Denis Howard

Group Advertising Features Special Publications Journalist (Agriculture Specialist)

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.