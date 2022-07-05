This year has been one of highs such as high commodity prices, rebounding herd numbers, and in some parts of the state like the Illawarra, Hunter Valley and Central West, excessively high rainfall.
Consistent rain events have seen poor establishment in areas while waterlogged paddocks have seen a large reduction in the area of sown crops as well.
On the back of an already very wet season, many locations have already surpassed the July average rainfall.
After four days, Mudgee has had double the July average of 44.8mm with the Burea of Meteorology recording 99mm so far.
Wellington has also exceeded its July average of 48.9mm, recording 62.4mm so far while Dubbo has recorded 50.8mm, 7.5mm more than the July average.
Other locations in the area with significant rain events already this month include Parkes (33mm), Young (31mm), West Wyalong (39.2mm) and Condobolin (35.5mm).
Peter Yelland, principal of YellCo Ag, said this growing season has been like no other he has ever seen.
"The biggest issue I can see from all the rain we have had is that there is a large percentage of crops not in the ground and an even larger percentage not coming out of the ground," he said.
"At this stage we are six to eight weeks behind on the normal sowing window.
"The intention was for a large canola program for the central west, and I can't see it getting in.
"Everywhere from just north of Wagga to the Queensland border has been adversely affected with the central west probably hit the hardest.
"There is barely a paddock where crop establishment is at the level it should be.
"There are some fungals affecting early crops, slugs as well.
"But the main issue has been getting crops in and then getting them out of the ground.
"It's the worst I've ever seen."
Mr Yelland said last season's wet harvest was having a negative flow on effect to this growing season.
"Usually in this area harvest is completed in early December. Last harvest saw people still stripping in February," he said.
"This led to poor weed control and ground fallow.
"There was probably a period in February and March where ground was trafficable before the area received between 120mm to 170mm of rain.
"The wet harvest has also affected the amount of quality seed available.
"Growers are trying to switch to shorter growing window varieties to match the shorter season.
"The short season varieties are in short supply and it is more about seed quality rather than quantity."
While things don't look great right now, Mr Yelland believes there is still incentive for growers to get crops in the ground.
"The big carrot for everyone is the high commodity prices," he said.
"One tonne to the hectare is still achievable which would be more than worthwhile.
"A potentially lower yield crop will not cost as much to grow and current prices may have dropped a little, but they are still at a level that we weren't getting for two tonne a few years ago.
"Also, with the soil moisture, some growers who may not usually do it will look at growing summer crops this year, most probably sorghum."
On the livestock front, there have been some issues as well.
Senior Land Services Officer (Livestock) for Central Tablelands Local Land Services, Brett Littler believes the weather and the season has driven poor performance from livestock in the area.
"The continued wet has seen livestock performance down across the region," he said.
"Weight gain has been down while worm issues and feed quality has affected performance too.
"Some of the better operators I know have still been seeing weight gain down 200g per day compared to normal.
"The moisture in the feed limits the amount stock can consume which in turn affects weight gain.
"It's a multi-factorial problem.
"The wet summer has seen an increased worm burden on both sheep and cattle.
"It's a difficult time for producers as they chase performance."
