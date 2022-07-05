Prices for all descriptions at Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange's new financial year store sale dropped as concerns regarding the slow recovery growth in forage crops and pastures formed buyer decisions.
Ian Morgan Livestock's Ben Goodman said the reduced yarding of slightly less than 2300 head was good quality and described the sale as solid: "good for buyers and sellers".
"The majority of the steers made between $1000 and $2000 depending on weight, size and quality," Mr Goodman said.
Topping the steer section of the sale was a pen of Hereford steers, "straight off their mothers" from renowned Hereford breeder John Hurley, Vena Park, Wallabadah. Chris Paterson Stock and Station Agent knocked them down to Pitt Sons account Elbrook. The second pen of Vena Park steers went to Elbrook, making$1960.
Elders Bathurst agent David Simpson acting for the Barton family of Fairyknowe Farms, Tallangatta, Victoria, offered a line of 260 Angus and Hereford red tag PTIC cows, which had been on agistment on the Cassilis district property Summerhill for nearly 12 months. The top-selling pen of Fairyknowe Farms' Angus cows made $2950, while the Hereford cows sold for $2575.
Mr Simpson said a feed budget decision had driven the sale of the cows. There was concern that pasture growth was slowing down. "We had to decide whether we hold onto the cows and calve them down again and then possibly run out of feed in December and have to look elsewhere for agistment for them," he said.
Garvin and Cousens account Piallaway Pastoral Co, Piallaway sold 38 Booroomooka blood Angus steers to $1980 for an average of $1764. Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bathurst account Bayden bought the top-priced pen and a second pen at $1820.
Piallaway Pastoral Co offered 46 heifers through Garvin and Cousens, which topped at $1640 and averaged $1481. A pen of seven cows with calves from Piallaway PC averaged $2425.
Pitt Sons Walcha sold Charolais-cross steers on account Patterson made $1820 for the lead pen, while Elders sold Hazeldean-blood Angus weaner steers on account Henry made $1800.
Gunnedah Ray White Fleming & Ross agent, Tim Walsh said slow pasture growth and recovery for grazing forage crops are beginning to cause concern and downward pressure on prices.
Mr Walsh said crop finishers were now faced with decisions on whether to buy replacement cattle as they turn off late summer and autumn-fed cattle as expected regrowth due to cold weather is failing to deliver.
