DESPITE wintry conditions quality was solid at Northern Victorian Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, on Thursday where a total of 1689 cattle were yarded. Steers topped at $2660 a head.
Brett Shea, Elders, said prices were slightly back on last month but this followed the current trend in the market.
Advertisement
"It's in line with what we've been seeing with sales down here in the past fortnight," he said.
Mr Shea said they were very happy with the result and the quality of the cattle with some cattle coming forward earlier due to the tight winter.
"It was a very good yarding for July given the cold and wintery conditions," he said.
Read more: Prime market update and saleyard top quotes
The majority of the yarding consisted of black weaner steers which typically sold for $1100 to $2660 while weaner heifers made $1100 to $2260.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers made $2080 to $2400 and PTIC cows made $1600 to $2870. Cows with calves made $2020 to $$3680.
In the steers Malvern, Mayrung, sold seven Angus steers, 513kg, for $2660. The same vendor sold another 14 Angus steers, 470kg for $2600.
Philip Star, Bullioh, sold 21 Angus, 453kg, for $2540 and P and L Nicholson, Albury, sold 25 Angus steers with Table Top blood, 311kg, for $1990.
In the Herefords GJ Hore, Wymah, sold 17 Hereford steers, 321kg, Kanimbla and Rotherfield blood, for $1680 and Vogel Earth Moving Pty Ltd, Finley, sold 5 Hereford steers, 237kg, Glentrevor blood, for $1415.
In other breeds AN and I Grant, Deniliquin, sold five Murray Grey steers, 374kg, for $2040.
In the heifers Philip Star, Bullioh, sold 20 Angus heifers, 436kg, Dunoon and The Glen blood, for $2260 and IS and B McClarty, Tallangatta South, sold 13 Angus, 339kg, Rennylea and Witherswood blood, for $1880.
A line of 21 Angus heifers, 326kg, Brewer and Cascade blood, from J and S Nicholson, Tallangatta Valley, sold for $1765. The same vendor sold 12 black baldy heifers, 286kg, for $1585.
In the Herefords BW Prichard, Tallangatta Valley, sold 14 Hereford heifers, 259kg, Rosstulla blood, for $1320.
Gilded Grape, Thowlga Vallet, sold three Murray Grey heifers, 270kg, Wirruna Murray Grey blood, for $1490.
Rosedale Nominees, Tarcutta, sold several lines of PTIC heifers and PTIC cows including 12 PTIC Angus cows for $2870 and another line of seven PTIC Angus heifers for $2400. The same vendor sold 12 Angus cows with Angus calves for $3860.
A line of four Angus cows with Angus calves from R and M McCaw, Finley, sold for $3680. The same vendor sold a single Speckle Park cow with Speckle Park calf for $2900.
Advertisement
Rosedale Nominees also sold a number of bulls including a three-and-a-half-year-old Fernhill-blood Angus bull, 970kg, for $3620.
Buyers were from Albury, Wangaratta, Corryong, Corowa, Myrtleford and Coonabarabran.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.