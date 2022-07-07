The Land

Nutbush world record at Birdsville's Big Red Bash

Updated July 7 2022 - 4:21am, first published 3:52am
An aerial view of the record Nutbush attempt at The Big Red Bash, Birdsville.

A new world record was set today in the heartland of outback Australia, as more than 4000 revellers at the Birdsville Big Red Bash music festival annihilated the world record for the Largest Nutbush City Limits Dance.

