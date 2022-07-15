The Land

Goondiwindi's David Batterham set for 1700km ride to raise funds for Dementia Australia

David Batterham, Goondiwindi, Queensland, will head off on a 1700km fundraising bike ride on October 1.

After seeing firsthand the impact that dementia had on his mother's life and feeling a sense of powerlessness, David Batterham decided he would raise money to help find a cure the only way he knew how - on two wheels.

