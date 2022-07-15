After seeing firsthand the impact that dementia had on his mother's life and feeling a sense of powerlessness, David Batterham decided he would raise money to help find a cure the only way he knew how - on two wheels.
"I would do anything for my mum," David said.
"Mum has been in a home for more than three years; before that, she was always so full of life.
"During my first ride, I was shocked by just how many people have been affected by dementia, so I am doing it all again."
Last year, the Goondiwindi local raised more than $10,000 for Dementia Australia.
This year, he hopes to raise $12,000.
David will head off on the epic bike ride on October 1, travelling 1700 kilometres from Griffith to Goondiwindi, on a ride expected to take three weeks.
From Griffith, he will head to Hillston, then Lake Cargelligo, where he will swim across the lake and hold a fundraising barbecue.
Then he will make his way to Condobolin, Fifield, Tullamore, Tottenham, Ningan, Never tire, Warren, Gularganbone, Coonamble, Baradine, Coonabarabran, Gunnedah, Tamworth, Manilla, Barraba, Bingara, Inverell, Warialda, Yallaroi, North Star and finally home to Goondiwindi.
"Our countryside is amazing," David said.
"We take it for granted and miss so much of it when we drive at 100 kilometres an hour down our roads.
"Being on the bike, I get to slow down, take it all in, enjoy it, and notice how it changes as I ride.
"Last year, it was all beautiful - the trees, the flowers, even the heavy rain."
While he said it was difficult to pinpoint a favourite moment, David said hearing people's stories along the way would always stay with him.
He got a kick out of having a room at the Hotel Corones at Charleville named after him, while he remembered fondly talking to children about the fundraiser at the Begonia State School after camping the night on the school grounds.
"I received such a warm welcome wherever I went," he said.
"The support was overwhelming, and people were so willing to help.
"So many had their own stories of dementia; I didn't realise just how many families are affected by dementia.
"Every town I stopped at had its own history, attractions and some great stories."
A fundraiser of this scale takes careful planning, and fortunately, David has had the support and sponsorship of friends, family and local businesses.
"Choosing the route was important; it had to be somewhere I could ride, and towns were in reach most days for essential supplies," he said.
"Last year, I planned to ride from Goondiwindi to Griffith, but those plans changed with the border closure due to COVID-19.
"Also, choosing the time of year is important, so it is not too hot or too cold to ride, and I needed to choose a bike and bike gear that would manage the tough conditions and could carry all my supplies.
"My kids helped with the Facebook page; Mitre10 Goondiwindi has been a huge help this year with fundraising by organising sausage sizzles and selling raffle tickets, while Apex sponsored me, as did many other businesses.
"There are just so many people who hopped on board and offered advice and support."
It is easy to donate to this worthy cause.
Google 'Griffith to Goondiwindi - A 1700km ride' on the Dementia Australia website and donate on the fundraising page.
"You can head down to Mitre10 Goondiwindi and buy a sausage sambo or a raffle ticket on August 6 and September 10, and I will be there," David said.
"Raffle tickets are also available to purchase at any time at Mitre10.
"We also have donation boxes for any spare change at Lucy Walker Chemist and Mitre10 in Goondiwindi."
Several local businesses donated prizes for a multi-draw raffle which will be drawn in October when David returns from the bike ride.
You can either catch up with David on the road or follow his journey on his Facebook page by searching 'Griffith to Goondiwindi - Doing it for Dementia'.
